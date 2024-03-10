There’s Mail for you, Maria De Filippi tells the story of mother Sandra, who hasn’t spoken to her son for 3 years, after she took away his pension authority

During the last episode of You’ve Got Mail, Maria De Filippi told the story of a mother called Sandra, who wants to make peace with her son Loris. One morning she took away his responsibility for her pension and from that moment on he ended all relations with her and her sister Micaela.

Credit: MEDIASET

In telling the story of this lady, the presenter says that she did not have a simple life. She had 3 children by three different men. She remained with her last partner for 12 years, despite his mistreatment, but in the end she decided to leave. However, over the years she falls into the habit of alcohol.

Her last child Loris always remains close to her, even after leaving. With her wife he manages to get her a small pension, but they never give her the card. They manage it and also help with shopping and bills. However, when his daughter Micaela becomes pregnant with her second child, he tells her that he would like to move in with her.

Credit: MEDIASET

As a gift he wanted to redo her room, but when they ask his son Loris for money, he says no. After days of trying to convince him, Sandra gets angry and decides to intervene. She goes to the bank with her daughter and takes away the boy’s power of attorney and gives her daughter’s name Micaela. From that moment Loris ends all relations with them, saying that he wouldn’t even go to his funeral.

Sandra’s apologies to her son Loris and his wife Carolina

The couple decides to accept the invitation and when they see the two women on the other side of the envelope, they decide to let them talk. Mother Sandra says: “Please forgive me, I love you both!”

When Maria De Filippi approaches, she tries to talk to Loris, who explains to her that he couldn’t allow her mother to pick up that bad habit again. In fact, she did everything possible to stay close to her and keep her under control. Carolina also admits that he misses her very much as her mother and that he still loves her very much, in recent years he has heard from her through her brother.

Credit: MEDIASET

The man says: “The love for my mother is put aside in a package, but ready to be reopened!” The family ultimately decides to put an end to all the arguments and give themselves a second chance.