“Congratulations?” Technician Kasper’s cautious optimism is met with silence. Campaign leader Sitske, public relations adviser Elvira and party leader Lisa continue to look at the tablet on which they just saw the strange result of election night. Their party’s victory was even more legendary than they expected: they won no less than 53 seats. Yet Lisa feels defeated as 81.4 percent of Dutch voters cast blank ballots.

Theater

Exit poll of the National Theater and Bellevue Theatre. Seen: 10 March at the Bellevue Theatre, Amsterdam. On display there until March 31st. Information: theaterbellevue.nl.

Thus, the percentage of Dutch people who have shown their trust in her reaches… “Seven percent,” says Lisa in bewilderment. “Seven out of one hundred percent is nothing. This is the average opposition party. What the hell too. Her team watches with concern as Lisa’s concern turns to outrage. “Who does something like that?”

An overwhelming majority of voters in the lunchtime performance Exit Poll. The play is the result of an open competition between the National Theater and the Bellevue Theatre. They invited the authors to write a text in response to the question: how to really change society? Writing duo Joeri Heegstra and Max Wind scored a victory with their political satire on the possibility of empty voting.

The play follows two apparently opposing parties as they navigate election night. The pompous Leist Hoop (which supplied the Prime Minister for eleven years: Geryan) is bracing for huge losses, while the fashionable VTP (with surprisingly empty slogans like “The Future is the Future”) believes that it has headed straight to the top. – Instagram As the election results came in, the two parties seemed to have a lot in common.

Dynamic

The four actors in the Exit Poll cast each play two roles: in one scene they are part of Lijst Hup, in another they are part of VTP. These patterns make the game dynamic and give players the opportunity to do their best. Denise Aznam shines in her dual role as a skilled “communications wizard” for VTP and a shaky intern at Lijst Hup, while Rick Paul van Mulligen deftly alternates between the bumbling “in-house technician” and the inane party leader.

Each role has its own language and mannerisms of portrayal, and these parodies are the target; funny and recognizable. However, the fact that almost all the characters are caricatures (hypocritical politicians, superficial techies) makes their next move rather predictable. And the only two characters with the potential for unpredictability always break the fourth wall to share their inner world with the viewer. This speeds things up and lets you know what to expect from them. The sincerity they show during conversations with the audience does not always go well with banal parodies.

Thus, the real edge of political satire is sometimes not realized. But thanks to its memorable premise and well-crafted dialogue, Exit Poll is a wonderfully humorous and delightfully exciting spectacle. A piece worth remembering the next time you’re standing in a voting booth with a red pencil in your hand.

Share Write to the editor