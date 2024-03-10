“What are you doing sitting there? Why are you sitting?” Madonna, in her concert in Los Angeles, targets a fan who is sitting in the front rows and is not taking part in the show like the other spectators. “Why are you sitting?”, says the singer as she reaches the edge of the stage before realizing that the spectator is in a wheelchair: “Oh… ok, politically incorrect…”, says the singer, correcting herself. “I’m sorry… I’m happy you’re here…” she adds, but her gaffe is done: “Oh my god…”.

