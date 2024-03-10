Read the standings after the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix here. We noticed 7 things that we would like to share with you!

Everything is over! There were only two retirements and one safety car situation. We expected a little more from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024. Jeddah Corniche is usually good for spectacular events.

The Dutch spectators had a great time with a great victory of Max, Max, Max, Super, Super, Max, Max.

What we noticed about the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

As you’d expect from Autoblog, we’ve got all the titles, positions, and reviews that matter to you. In addition, we noticed several features of the race:

Little Bear’s debut

Of course, as a backup driver, it’s not surprising that you are allowed to fill in for him from time to time. With 24 races this season, it’s likely to happen again. But making your debut here in Saudi Arabia is not easy. And especially if it concerns the Ferrari team, because the whole world is watching. He did a more than decent job.

He just missed the third quarter by 36 thousandths. He took a few chances early in the race, but Oliver Birman made some good overtakes and had a very good race. Yes, more should be possible with this Ferrari, but this is a great debut.

Jeddah is great

Yes, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is ​​a prestigious event for the oil-rich country. And that is why it may seem very stupid to us in advance. Despite the sports wash, it must be said that this course is a valuable addition to the calendar. It’s especially nice to watch qualifying on this track.

Verstappen can’t be fooled

He starts from pole and drives away. Wins the race. Is it still special? Certainly! With 56 P1s under his belt (and his 100th podium!), he is simply the third best driver of all time when it comes to wins. It was wonderful again.

Even if you take Perez’s time penalty (5 seconds for an unsafe throw), the difference between Max and his teammate was very large. And don’t forget that Perez is a street track specialist.

You can’t fool Red Bull either

Red Bull is under serious criticism. Horner is treated rather harshly in the British press. And yes, Horner is British (and Red Bull lives in Milton Keynes, England), but the crowd favorite (British) plays for another team from Brackley.

The pressure is on because what’s going on there is pretty shady. The great thing is that you can’t tell by your performance on the track. The pit stops also went smoothly, with the exception of Perez’s unsafe exit.

Bad weekend for Lance Stroll

Things weren’t looking good for Lance Stroll this weekend. His accident looked much worse than it actually was. He fell slightly off the wall, causing his left wheel to immediately lose control.

This is just a crash that suits a young dog. Stroll has competed in Formula 1 since 2017. Then such mistakes are no longer appropriate.

Magnussen is Magnussen

K-Mag is a special phenomenon. The Danish driver absolutely belongs in the Formula 1 circus, although he is not as glitz and glamour. His style on track is sometimes reminiscent of Verstappen’s, and by that we mean he looks like Jos’s dad.

Magnussen is also struggling to make the most of this soapbox. And yes, his defensive overzealousness this time earned him a 10-second penalty, but it makes everyone think twice about passing Magnussen.

Voltage is hard to find

Red Bull’s excess speed is interesting if you like Het Wilhelmus. However, the neutral observer gets a little bored.

Moreover, little happened behind this. The fact that the most exciting moments were between P7, P8 and P9 says a lot.

Daniel Ricciardo: a new form of mediocrity

Come on. Waddle a little behind. Nyck de Vries could do it too! Daniel Ricciardo did not perform very well on this track. There may be a technical defect. We hope so because last week’s results were below par.

Frankly, Tsunoda was not brilliant either, but the lack of speed and crazy mistakes (especially at the end of the race) upset the Australian.

Drivers Championship

Leclerc is doing well in his P3, especially since his teammate was not involved in this race. Bearman is immediately more successful than many other racers.

George Russell is well ahead of Hamilton. Even though things haven’t gone as expected for Alonso so far, the Spaniard still has an excellent performance here with a well-deserved seventh place.

The standings after the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the Drivers’ Championship are as follows:

PositieCoureurTeamPunten1Max VerstappenRed Bull512Sergio PerezRed Bull363Charles LeclercFerrari284George RussellMercedes185Oscar PiastriMcLaren166Carlos SainzFerrari157Fernando AlonsoAston Martin128Lando NorrisMcLaren129Lewis HamiltonMercedes81 0Oli ver BiermanFerrari611Nico HulkenbergHaas112Lance StrollAston Martin113Alexander AlbonWilliams014Guan ZhouStake F1015Kevin MagnussenHaas016Daniel RicciardoVCARB017Esteban OconAlpine018Yuki TsunodaVCARB019Logan SargeantAlpine020Valtteri Bottas Steak0 21Pierre GaslyAlpine0

Constructors’ Championship

Alpine did itself no favors with Gasly’s departure. The French factory team is simply the last. Aston Martin appears to have taken Alpine’s place: well ahead of the rear, but far from the top teams.

Ferrari is clearly number two. An unprecedented and exciting battle is taking place between McLaren and Mercedes. Again, yes.

The standings after the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the Constructors’ Championship are as follows:

PositionTeamPunten1Red Bull872Ferrari493Mercedes284McLaren265Aston Martin136Haas17Williams08Stake F109VCARB010Alpine0

Qualifying match

Russell is now twice as fast as Hamilton, which will give George a good feeling. Ricciardo can’t keep up with Tsunoda yet. At Haas, riders keep each other balanced. Of course, Verstappen has the maximum score.

It’s nice for Piastri that he is now faster than Norris. Otherwise there is nothing surprising, although Gasly will be quite pleased with the Frenchman Pe, who is now twice as qualified as Ocon. Alonso was not only faster than his teammate, the difference with Stroll was also large in terms of time.

The standings after the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying match are as follows:

CourierCoureurVerstappen2Perez0Hamilton0Russell2Leclerc1Sainz0Leclerc1Bearman0Norris1Piastri1Alonso2Strol0Gasly0Ocon2Albon2Sargeant0Tsunoda2Ricciardo0Bottas2Zhou0Hülkenberg1Magnussen1

Fastest lap of the race

Max Verstappen did not set the fastest lap this time. Lewis Hamilton seemed to go for it while chasing Norris. But on the last lap Charles appeared with a time of 1:31.632. He also gets an extra point at the World Championships.

The head-to-head standings after the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in terms of fastest racing laps are as follows:

DriverTeamNumber of fastest laps in the raceVerstappenRed Bull1LeclercFerrari1

Driver of the day

Bierman won the Driver of the Day award by a landslide. The public voted massively for Oliver. And of course this is correct. He gets into the Ferrari in the middle of the weekend, narrowly misses Q3 and immediately scores a few points.

The mutual ranking after the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the Driver of the Day categories is as follows:

KurorTeamAntal nominationsCarlos SainzFerrari1Oliver BirmanFerrari1

Did Autoblog’s editors predict the race correctly?

Well, for the first time Jaap correctly predicted the entire top three!! Congratulations! That’s probably because all the cars are premium rear-wheel drive. Wouter also came close to predicting both Red Bulls would be ahead, but he did not see Carlos Sainz’s impending collapse.

Michael usually scores the most points, but it wasn’t his weekend. All that schnapps gives you après ski.

The editorial position after the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is ​​as follows:

RedacteurPuntenJaap (VER, PER, LEC)25Wouter (VER, PER, SAI)15Michael (VER, SAI, PER)13

1 point for the correct driver in the Top 3, 5 points for the correct driver.

These Grand Prix have already taken place:

March 2 | Bahrain Grand Prix, March 9 | Saudi Arabian GP

The calendar includes the following Grand Prix:

March 24 | Australian Grand Prix, April 7 | Japanese Grand Prix April 21 | Chinese Grand Prix May 5 | Miami Grand Prix, May 19 | Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix May 26 | Monaco Grand Prix, June 9 | Canadian Grand Prix, June 23 | Spanish Grand Prix June 30 | Austrian Grand Prix July 7 | British Grand Prix, July 21 | Hungarian Grand Prix July 28 | Belgian Grand Prix August 25 | Dutch Grand Prix September 1 | Italian Grand Prix, September 15 | Azerbaijani GP September 22 | Singapore Grand Prix, October 20 | US Grand Prix, October 27 | Mexican Grand Prix, November 3 | Brazilian Grand Prix November 24 | Las Vegas Grand Prix, December 1st | Qatar Grand Prix, December 8th | Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The first meters of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix will take place on March 22 at 2:30 am!

This article Position after the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and 7 noteworthy points. first appeared on Ruetir.