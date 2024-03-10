photo by Richard Haughton

ROME – Loreena McKennitt’s new album, â€œThe Road Back Homeâ€ is out. The album is available on CD, 180 gram vinyl and digital, also in Dolby Atmos version, and contains 10 songs, including many that date back to McKennitt’s early days on the folk circuit, which have remained unreleased to this day. Recorded in the summer of 2023, during performances at four folk festivals in southern Ontario, it is a true return to his roots, a musical journey where it all began.

“The Road Back Home” is a tribute to what seemed to be simpler times, a small world where you can find comfort and familiarity, like a homecoming. Loreena McKennitt will also be live in Italy, before her with â€˜The Visit Revisitedâ€ ™ Anniversary Tour: 20 March – Brescia – Gran Teatro Morato, 21 March – Padua – Gran Teatro Geox. And then, this summer, with the ‘The Mask and Mirror’ 30 Anniversary Tour: 20 July – Bard – Forte di Bard, 21 July – Pratolino (Florence) – Villa Demidoff, 22 July – Rome – Rock In Roma (Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone), 24 July – Udine – Udine Castle, 25 July – Merano – World Music Festival. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.ticketone.it/artist/loreena-mckennitt/.

A chance meeting between the artist and a group of Celtic musicians in Stratford, where Loreena has lived since the 1980s, turns into a solid collaboration during all the summer folk music festivals in Ontario, where McKennitt performs together also to my long-time colleague, cellist Caroline Lavelle. In the spirit of tradition, one of the shows featured Canadian singer-songwriter James Keelaghan impromptu on the song “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

Every note performed by McKennitt and his new collaborators was recorded, capturing the deep affection and sense of community that such musical events bring to life in the hearts of performers and fans. “There are many ways to define the word ‘home,’” notes McKennitt. “It may be the structure in which we live, but it may also be the cultural expressions of community that somehow reach into our hearts and souls and unite us without us fully understanding why.”