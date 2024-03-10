We take a look at the most beautiful French cars ever made.

A few weeks ago @machielvdd saw something very beautiful on his screen: Facel Vega. Machiel is stimulated by beautiful body shapes (and colors). The Facel Vega in question pleased him completely. Kirrend, he walked around the newsroom looking for fresh pastries to give to his colleagues.

The most beautiful French cars ever built

But he asked a very important question: is this really the most beautiful French car ever made? That’s why we delved into the history books for a moment. Then began long afternoon sessions during which we deliberated fanatically.

Photo credit: Beautiful Facel Vega by @joosstra via Autoblog Spots.

Eventually the list below appeared. This is the top 10, in which we looked at the most beautiful models that have ever been created for each brand. This is to avoid only including Facels.

We have ranked these models very dictatorially to create the top 10. Of course, you may have much better suggestions that would also work. You can of course mention them in the comments!

10. Renault Laguna Coupe (X91)

2008

Of course it has to have Renault in it. The funny thing is that we couldn’t remember many good Renaults. Interesting Renaults? Certainly. Special? Also. Iconic? Absolute. But only really beautiful? That’s why we come to the Renault Laguna Coupé. The third generation Laguna was a typical French sedan with a large overhang and a short, high rear end.

It only became truly beautiful with the coupe version. And yes, there were quite a few subtle hints about the Aston Martin DB9. But is that bad? If your girlfriend looks too much like Julianne Moore, you won’t complain, right?

9. Matra-Simka Bagheera

1973

Special cars could be built in Matra. Fun fact: Jean Graton thought of the Matra when she thought of the Vaillant brand in the comics: dedicated race cars and fancy road cars. There is no more French here. “Bagheera” was built by Matra on behalf of Simka. Simca wanted to take advantage of the marketing opportunities (by installing Simca on Matra racing cars), and Matra in turn could use Simca’s dealer network. Smart, right?

The special body was designed by Jean Tropier and then improved by Jacques Nochet. According to experts, the car turned out to be more beautiful than the Lancia Stratos and Dino GT4. It doesn’t matter for this review (we’re talking about looks), but it’s a shame that the Series I was only available with the 1.3 engine with twin Webers. “Bagheera” was not very fast.

8. Alpine GTA V6 Turbo Le Mans

1991

Yes, we can call the original A110 because it is certainly a natural beauty. But okay, the later Alps only became more interesting and beautiful. GTA came out shortly before Alpine released the A610. It got folding headlights and some other bells and whistles to make it look more modern than it actually was.

The GTA V6 Turbo prides itself on being an 80s car with clear roots in the 70s. Le Mans is one of the last in this series. They received a body kit and extra-wide wheel arches.

7. Mega Monte Carlo

1994

Connoisseurs still know Mega Track. A giant off-road supercar specially designed for the Arab market. The truck was huge, extremely powerful, but at the same time extremely heavy. The Mega Monte Carlo is a purebred supercar, and supercars are beautiful in advance. At the same time, they did not hesitate to fully embrace all the design trends of the 90s. Lots of round details and an aerodynamic appearance.

The Mega Monte Carlo began its career as an MCA and was intended to be Monegasque’s supercar. This plan failed after 5 units built between 1990 and 1992 were sold. Then in 1993 a Georgian took his place and raced at Le Mans (which went hopelessly wrong). Then came the Mega (Aixam, one of those microcars).

6. Bugatti Type 51 Dubos Coupe

1931

In principle, the entire list can be filled out by Bugatti. Despite being the most magical brand in the world to many, Ferrari can’t even tie Bugatti’s shoelaces. The French brand is constantly expanding its boundaries. Of course, the 57S Atlantique is a highlight, but today we’re highlighting the Type 51 Dubos. It’s based on a Type 51 racing car, but the owner at the time wanted to turn it into a road car.

The car also acquired mudguards and headlights. A few years later, Dubos was allowed to put a unique body on it. A few years later the car was sold and the new owner turned it back into a proper racing car. The car then lasted for 40 years until the Type 51 again received a special Dubos body in 2000.

5. Venturi Atlantic

1994

Besides Alpine, there was another French sports car manufacturer in the 80s and 90s: Venturi. An interesting detail is that both brands competed with entry-level Porsche and Ferrari and both used the same PRV engine. All the cars they created were further developments of each other.

This doesn’t always result in the most beautiful designs, but in the case of Atlantique it does. The latter series had beautiful fiberglass bodies that wouldn’t look out of place on a Ferrari. Yes, they were so beautiful. In fact, the car was somewhat reminiscent of the Ferrari 456GT and therefore belongs to the review of the most beautiful French cars.

4. Facel Vega NK500

1959

Once again, a brand that did not achieve success despite creating special works of art. In fact, Facel Vega only existed for 10 years, but during that time they accomplished a lot! The most beautiful is Face Vega HK500. The great thing about it is that it’s a sleek GT, not a sports car.

The HK500 has a beautiful, majestic appearance. The detailing is also great, check out the exhaust pipes integrated into the bumper. Or those little taillights. The HK500 evolved into the Facel Vega Facel II, which did not have the characteristic twin headlights.

3. Peugeot 406 coupe

1998

Yes, a fairly average car number 3. And yes, we know, the car is Italian. Pininfarina not only designed the 406 coupe, it also built the bus. A nice touch: Coupes ride worse than sedans due to their higher weight and less rigidity. But that’s not important on this list because this is one of the most beautiful cars ever made.

There really aren’t many queues for this clean Peugeot. But it’s certainly not a boring car. This is a very elegant car that approaches perfection. With the 3.0 V6 it was also a good GT with excellent performance potential.

2. Talbot-Lago T26 GSL coupe

1953

After World War II, Talbot-Lago tried to pick up where it left off: creating special, luxurious and prestigious cars. Ultimately it turned out that Talbot couldn’t do that either, but after the war they did something. The T26 GSL coupe is a particularly beautiful sight and one of the most beautiful French cars ever made.

GSL stands for Grand Sport Lounge and that’s how you should experience the car. Thanks to the inline six producing 210 hp. The car turned out to be very fast, but not so sporty. The bodywork is of unparalleled beauty and just the way @jaapiyo likes it: very long front and short rear.

1. Citroen SM

There may just be one of the most beautiful French cars, and it’s simply the Citroën SM. SM stands for masochistic attitude towards garage bills. There are angles where SM looks a little strange. Especially in photographs. Even when you visit a classic car fair, you might think, “Is this the most beautiful French car ever made?” But Robert Opron’s masterpiece must be seen live. With natural light. And suddenly it makes sense. This is not only a beautiful and elegant car, but also very original. It can only be a big luxury Citroën.

With the Citroën C6, the French brand has managed to recapture some of that magic. And there can be four of you in it! By the way, convertibles and sedans were also produced by the coachbuilder (Opera), but to make sure these models were “correct”, they asked Robert Opron to design them. The Citroën SM is not only the most beautiful French car ever made, but also one of the coolest, most original and unique.

As they say, there is nothing more personal than taste. So if you completely agree with us: let us know! You can of course nominate even more beautiful French cars in the comments!

