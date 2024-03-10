Formula 1 is completely wrong. Why would you close the streets of Monaco for the duration of the race when you can let the rest of the traffic flow and leave all the street furniture in place for extra tasks?

That’s exactly the approach GTI Club: Rally Côte d’Azur takes, allowing you to drive completely recklessly through what looks suspiciously like the famous principality on an ordinary weekday. Something you couldn’t do in real life without accidentally knocking over a few car vloggers.

Cars in GTI Club: Rally Cote d’Azur

The cars you could do this in were a little less glamorous than the ones you usually find out there. As the name suggests, the GTI Club focused more on hot hatchbacks that were already quite retro in 1996, such as the Renault 5 Alpine V6 Turbo, Mini Cooper and, of course, the Golf I GTI. This certainly makes the game unique among arcade machines; that, and the fact that you actually had a physical handbrake to properly steer your hatchback laterally on a tight turn.

Because the game’s tracks were routes across a single open map, they were riddled with shortcuts that allowed you to gain an advantage by taking shortcuts, diving into an underground car park, or driving straight through a terrace, at the cost of a few chairs and food. A layout that really came into its own in Bomb Tag, a multiplayer car game that turned the entire game world into an Italian car chase playground.

This is how you unlock a Bugatti in the GTI Club

A very cool option, if you haven’t lost all your money yet, is to donate an extra coin to unlock a much smoother Bugatti EB110 and beat the snot out of all those 100-horsepower bastards. It was also the only time in history that the EB110 cost only twice as much as a Golf GTI.