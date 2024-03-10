Over the years, universities have become essential centers for the education of future generations of professionals around the world. Although currently they offer multiple branches of studies such as architecture, engineering or advertising. In the past there were only branches such as medicine or philosophy.

In fact, much has changed since the founding of the first university in the world, which was created thanks to the contribution of two important women. This not only allowed us to start a model that has expanded throughout the world, but currently still functions as a study house, after more than 1,100 years since it began its functions.

The oldest university in the world is 1,165 years old. Photo: AFP

What is the oldest university in the world?

Qarawiyyin University, founded in 859 AD in Fez, Morocco, is recognized by the Guinness Book of Records and UNESCO as the world’s oldest university still in operation. This institution is not only a testament to the intellectual wealth of the Islamic medieval era, but also a beacon of knowledge that has illuminated the path of scholarship throughout the centuries.

Since its founding, Qarawiyyin University has been an epicenter of Islamic and Arabic scholarship, offering studies in fields as diverse as theology, Islamic law, medicine, mathematics, and astronomy. Currently, you can also take courses such as astronomy, grammar, law and music.

A man reads the Quran at the Qarawiyyin mosque, which is also a theological university built between 857 and 859 AD Photo: AFP

A highlight of the world’s oldest university is its library, which stores more than 20,000 ancient handwritten books. This is considered the oldest in the Islamic and Arab world, since other of them were destroyed due to wars.

Among his most notable students are the philosophers Maimonides and Averroes, as well as Pope Sylvester II.

Although this university was founded by women, it was not until 1947 that they were accepted as official students, as they were sometimes allowed to listen to classes. Nowadays, everyone is accepted, regardless of their gender and faith.

“The university is not only important because it was the first, but because for hundreds of years it attracted Muslim, Christian and Jewish students. I think that for our time it is a good lesson. And the fact that an educated woman was the founder is central to this story,” Eamon Gearon, associate professor in the Department of African Studies at Johns Hopkins University, in the United States, explained to the BBC.

Women have been able to study at Qarawiyyin University since 1947. Photo: Scene Traveler

Who founded the world’s university and why?

Contrary to many expectations, the founder of Qarawiyyin University was a woman, Fatima al-Fihri, a young emigrant who, together with her sister Mariam al-Fihri, decided to invest her inheritance in creating a learning center for her community. . This act was not only revolutionary in terms of gender and education but also established a legacy of female empowerment that is relevant to this day.

“She and her sister Mariam had received a very good education because for their father it was something very valuable regardless of whether his children were girls or boys,” explains Eamon Gearon.

Historians estimate that its construction began on the first day of Ramadan in the year 859 and took a total of two years.