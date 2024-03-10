Suara.com – Azhiera Adzka Fathir, Kurnia Meiga’s ex-wife, revealed the domestic violence she experienced. Not only Azhiera, two of her children were also hurt by Meiga.

When appearing on Denny Sumargo’s CURHAT BANG podcast, Azhiera Adzka Fathir revealed a series of domestic violence experienced by Talita and Sabrina and they now hate Kurnia Meiga.

“Children are subjected to domestic violence too. Sometimes they are dragged. Lastly, (the child) was the first to have his eyeballs flicked from nearby,” said Azhiera Adzka Fathir.

Azhiera Adzka Fathir’s stories surprised Denny Sumargo and almost couldn’t believe it. Azhiera then showed evidence of the domestic violence she had experienced.

Azhiera Adzka Fathir showed evidence of domestic violence in the form of a portrait of her hand after being stabbed with a fork by Kurnia Meiga. Meanwhile, Azhiera experienced the first domestic violence when she was pregnant with her second child.

The root of Kurnia Meiga’s domestic violence problem was revealed by Azhiera Adzka Fathir to be alcohol. Azhiera was first strangled because she forbade her ex-husband from consuming alcohol.

Meanwhile, Azhiera’s eldest child, Adzka Fathir, is said to have hated Kurnia Meiga. One of them was because his eyeballs had been flicked until they turned red because he didn’t hear his father calling him.

“The first one really hates it. Yesterday he clarified, ‘I’ve stopped blaspheming my mother’. Because he’s really tired,” said Azhiera Adzka Fathir.

Portrait of Kurnia Meiga’s House Now (YouTube/Melaney Ricardo)

All this time, Azhiera Adzka Fathir maintained her household so that her children received complete love from their father. However, Azhiera’s children also experienced domestic violence.

“I want my children to be the same as what I experienced, my first love was my father. I really want my children to see their father as the hero he is,” said Azhiera Adzka Fathir while sobbing.

Azhiera Adzka Fathir’s second child also experienced quite severe trauma. Allegedly having been hit with a buckle, Azhiera’s second child became frightened when he saw the object.

Azhiera Adzka Fathir also revealed that her second child had witnessed Kurnia Meiga strangling him. He screamed as hard as he could because he was afraid that his mother would die.

“My second child doesn’t want to see buckles. Because he once wore a buckle (possibly beaten),” explained Azhiera Adzka Fathir.

“So if people use a buckle, ‘Take it off, take it off’. You don’t want to see the buckle, yeah (scared). So no one wears a buckle at home,” he concluded.

On the same day, on Melaney Ricardo’s YouTube channel, Kurnia Meiga emphasized that she was still responsible for providing for her three children and was willing to sell chips after her divorce.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastivi