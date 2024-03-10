The speed on a network is the main component when choosing an internet service, as it will influence when using the different applications, web pages, streaming services and other activities carried out with interconnectivity. For this reason, Ookla’s Speedtest service carries out periodic analyzes on the performance of networks belonging to telecommunications operators. In this study, the results of their evaluations corresponding to various countries in Latin America and the Caribbean were revealed.

Claro is the mobile operator with the fastest 5G network in Latin America. In a context where the region strives to advance in the implementation of this technology, the América Móvil subsidiary is at the forefront, as indicated by user reports. This operator has stood out in 3 Latin American countries, of which one is South American.

Latin America has the fastest internet speed in the region, thanks to 5G. Photo: DPL

What is the world’s leading Latin American country on the internet?

Brazil has positioned itself as a world leader in the internet and left behind giants such as China and Chile, which are lower in the Ookla ranking. In the report corresponding to the second and third quarters of 2023, Claro Brasil is positioned as the first in 5G speed, surpassing its competitors Vivo and TIM.

Claro distinguishes itself as one of the most outstanding operators in most markets. It stood out in the Brazilian country thanks to its extensive regional presence and the fact that it offers high-performance internet access services.

It is known that the Brazilian fiber optic internet company Vivo offers an average download speed of 438.74 mbps, while the Italian TIM reaches 389.39 mbps. Both speeds are below Claro’s average, which is 445.69 mbps.

Brazil, the world leader in 5G internet. Photo: DPL News

Likewise, since the beginning of 2024, the analysis company had already identified Brazil as the most advanced market in the region in terms of the speed of the new networks, this among countries like Chile that previously stood out with their fiber optic internet.

Not only does it lead in Latin America, but it also occupies a prominent position globally, ranking fifth. It is only surpassed by the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Malaysia and Qatar.

The top 3 countries in 5G speed

1. Brazil

Claro’s subsidiary in the country of Rio reveals that a recent report shows that this operator offers an average download speed of 494.78 mbps, with a score of 402.32, thus positioning itself as the highest in the region.

Brazil has the fastest internet in Latin America, offering an average download speed of 494.78 mbps. Photo: AFP

2. Dominican Republic

The country recognized for its incredible fine sand beaches and warm crystal clear waters, ranked second, recording a score of 354.01 during the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

The Dominican country placed second, with a score of 354.01. Photo: Kayak

3. Guatemala

Claro Guatemala’s subsidiary places the Guatemalans in third place with a score of 311.91, leaving Telcel de México in fourth place with 189.79.

Guatemala is ranked third with the fastest internet in Latin America. Photo: Kayak