If you, as a brand, are trying to convince people to switch from petrol to electric, will you achieve more with a specially designed futuristic soap shape or with a ‘regular’ hatchback that no longer has a combustion engine? ? Given the explosive sales of electric vehicles from a man with a large social network, the answer is clear.

However, there will also be many people for whom this should not be so extreme. They could easily end up in one of Stellantis’ many mid-range electric cars, such as the Citroën ë-C4. Citroën equipped it with a powertrain that we now know from countless other models, from the Peugeot E-208 to the Jeep Avenger: a more powerful electric motor (156 hp instead of 136 hp) and a larger 54 kWh battery for quite acceptable power reserve. .

It’s an attractive package, with the caveat that it costs almost as much as Tesla is currently asking for the entry-level Model 3. The Citroën U-C4 is one of many cars that are failing because for the money it is difficult to compete with the technology, charging characteristics and performance of the Americans.

Inside, this ë-C4 looks a lot like a Citroën.

Unless you like the Model 3. Then the U-S4 welcomes you to a recognizable and well-organized interior, where you won’t find anything complicated or overwhelming. There is only a Start button, a PRND slider, and many other things that can be set or configured; two regeneration modes, three driving modes and some easy-to-use and not too intrusive driving aids.

On the central screen you can see charging points along your route, and a friendly beep will sound every now and then as you approach a speed camera. The meter display has three layouts, the infotainment system has two buttons and the air conditioning is controlled from a separate panel. Everything is well organized. Because it’s a Citroën, the ë-C4’s design may be a little more unique than its domestic rivals.

The LED graphics front and rear are beautiful and abstract, the steering wheel has spokes as wide as your head, and the passenger has a glove compartment, a drawer, and what looks like a tablet stand. We don’t think it’s necessarily helpful if there’s an airbag behind it, but we’ve probably thought about it. The door panels are quite high for comfortable seating, and the seats are soft and comfortable. Everything in the back works great for two adults.

The chassis of the E-C4 is good.

In a nice contrast to other cars in its class, the ë-C4’s chassis handles bumps and potholes with French flair. We’re signing up for it because cornering isn’t going to be fun in this car. The steering is fairly sharp but light, and the tires squeal quickly in fast corners. With the extra power, it can do the job just fine, although you’ll only get the full benefit of it when you engage Sport mode or literally floor the throttle.

You even feel everything vibrate a little, as if the Citroën ë-C4 really needs to pull out all the stops. The driving experience doesn’t get any more exciting, but no one expects it. You’ll likely be concerned about efficiency, and with a WLTP range of 415 kilometers and our light test consumption of 14.6 kWh/100 km – better than the manufacturer’s specifications – this seems quite normal.

Best buy in its class? It’s not, but the ë-C4 does offer some things that other electric cars don’t, and that’s worth something in this day and age when all cars drive the same.

Technical specifications Citroën G-C4 54 kWh Max (2024)

Motor

1 electric motor

156 pcs.

260 Nm

54 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/unit in 9.2 s

maximum speed 150 km/unit.

Consumption (average)

14.9 kWh/100 km Label

Range

415 km (WLTP)

Loading time

5 hours 15 minutes at 11 kW

30 min at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,360 x 1,800 x

1.525 mm (LxWxH)

2670 mm (wheelbase)

weight, note

380/1250 l (luggage)

Prices

€41,830 (Netherlands)

€42,650 (B)