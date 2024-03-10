On the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 the frame is made of steel tubes and plates. The seat support frame and double-arm swingarm are also made of steel. The first, made of tubes, is bolted and supports up to 198 kg of load. The second “hugs” the frame in the pivot area and activates the shock absorber with progressive leverage. The fork, now “inverted”, is a Showa BP-SFF with 43 mm diameter stanchions, non-adjustable. The “mono” is adjustable in preload. Both wheels have 200 mm of travel and the minimum distance of the bike from the ground is 230 mm. The braking system uses, at the front, a 320 mm diameter disc with a two-piston floating caliper and, at the rear, a 270 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper. The old “Hima” has a traditional fork with 41 mm stanchions, front – rear wheel travel of 200 – 180 mm, minimum distance from the ground of 220 mm, front disc of 300 mm and rear disc of 240 mm.

The rims are spoked, 21″ at the front and 17″ at the rear (the latter size confirmed, originally chosen to the detriment of the 18″ for reasons of style and handling). The tubeless ones are optional. The original equipment tires are Ceat Gripp in size 90/90 – 140/80. The previous “Hima” was fitted with a 120/90 rear tyre. The tank grows in capacity from 15 to 17 litres; according to the company, he is slimmer between the legs. The rider’s seat was 800 mm from the ground; it is now adjustable in two positions, at 825 and 845 mm from the ground. The wheelbase increases from 1,465 mm to 1,510 mm. Curb weight decreases from 199 kg to 196 kg.