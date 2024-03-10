The judges of the Amici 23 Evening have been revealed: an edition that promises great surprises and unforgettable moments! Tension increases between the competing students.

The evening show of Amici 23 is now around the corner, with the broadcast date set for Saturday 23 March in prime time on Canale 5. In this crucial phase of the programme, the 15 remaining students will be divided into three teams, each led by a coaches: Alessandra Celentano-Rudy Zerbi, Raimondo Todaro-Anna Pettinelli and Lorella Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo.

The competitors, who range from dancers to singers, will compete with their performances and talent, with the aim of emerging as the best in the competition. In fact, only one will be crowned the winner at the end of the last episode, after a series of challenges and tests of skill that will capture the attention of the public.

The singers remaining in the competition are Mida, Holden, Petit, Martina, Lil Jolie, Ayle and Sarah, while among the dancers there are Dustin, Giovanni, Nicholas, Gaia, Marisol, Lucia and Sofia. Unfortunately, for Kia and Nahaze the Amici journey ends here although they have demonstrated talent and commitment during their journey in the program. But they offered them an invitation to return in September to try again to win a place in the evening program hosted by Maria De Filippi.

In the 2022 edition of Amici, the jury was made up of Cristiano Malgioglio, Giuseppe Giofrè, dancer, and Michele Bravi, singer-songwriter and actor. Their judgment was fundamental to the success of the edition, which recorded an average share of over 27%. The presence of these judges ensured a wide range of opinions, thus contributing to the variety and completeness of the students’ evaluations.

Il Serale di Amici promises to be an exciting television adventure, full of talent and passion. With the jury made up of industry experts and the competitors ready to test themselves, the atmosphere is full of expectations and hopes. While the energy of the participants pours onto the stage, the audience waits to be surprised and involved by the extraordinary performances that will be staged.