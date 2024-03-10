Spiritual successor to Toyota Aygo? No, this is not an Aygo X, but a Volvo EX30. Yes indeed. The first generation Aygo was a great example of ingenious cost-saving to make it as cheap as possible. And this Volvo is exactly the “Wher’s Waldo” of budget gadgets. Even the glove compartment had to be damaged. The difference with the Aygo is that, thankfully, the EX30 doesn’t use converted ironing boards as chairs.

For now, the battery remains the most expensive part of an EV, so if you want to bring the price down, you’ll have to work really hard on the rest of the car. Volvo moved the speakers from the doors to a single soundbar on the dashboard. This saves a lot of copper cables. The power window controls are located in the middle, so you have one less button to use and fewer cables to pull.

One cover for all markets

Another effective way to save costs is to reduce the number of individual parts. For example, there is no separate door handle for the left and right, or even for the rear doors. All door handles are the same. This way, Volvo will only need one mold and only one stack of door handles. And with a glove compartment in the middle, you won’t have to make different covers for left- and right-hand drive cars. Both EX30s can now use the same unit.

Affordable construction is not the only reason. Apparently, glove compartments tend to be quite hard, so most cars require a knee airbag to protect your limbs in the event of an accident. The lack of a box means there’s more room under the dash for your knees to move freely in a collision, and obviously it makes the knee airbag unnecessary. This saves both money and weight.

Also for design

Finally, Volvo believes that the lack of a box makes the dashboard thinner, which will give the EX30 a more spacious feel. To this I would like to add: it is also much more convenient if you, as a driver, want to grab something from the closet. It’s now easily accessible under the navigation screen and, thanks to its position, is slightly more compact than the average car. On the other hand, there are more and more cars these days that don’t have a glovebox at all, so something is better than nothing. And leadership these days is digital.