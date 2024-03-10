Gigio Morra, Neapolitan actor famous for many television series and films, has passed away at the age of 78, his wife Lucia giving the sad news

The world of cinema wakes up today with terrible news, unfortunately an actor loved by all and with a long career behind him has passed away. His wife made the sad announcement via her Facebook page. We are talking about Gigio Morra, a Neapolitan actor famous for many works including participation in Un Posto al Sole.

Gigio Morra

Gigio Morra, born in Naples in 1945, passed away today in his hometown at the age of 78. Always in the world of cinema, he studied with De Filippo and acted for Mario Martone, Marco Bellocchio and Matteo Garrone, just some of his collaborations. His wife Lucia Mandarini broke the news of his passing through her Facebook account. The post reads:

“My love left me he was a sweet and kind man and a great actor he left me in the greatest despair I will love you forever”

In his long career in the world of cinema, which began by chance as he always said, given that his great love was singing, there were many works that brought him fame. Among these we remember the participation in Un Posto al Sole, Inspector Montalbano, Imma Tataranni, Doc-Nelle tue mani and the Bastardi di Pizzo Falcone. These are just some of the series, which allowed him to enter the homes and hearts of Italians. As far as films are concerned, Gomorrah, Il Sol dell’Avvenire and Pinocchio should certainly be mentioned. A career dedicated to art and culture. A multifaceted actor who will leave a huge void in the world of cinema and theatre.

Goodbye to Gigio Morra!

Anyone who saw him in the theater knows what a great artist he was.

Have a peaceful journey, dearest Gigio! pic.twitter.com/MOlbUhOwIJ

— Nicola Piovani (@Enneppi) March 10, 2024

Many actors have already expressed their enormous pain at having to say goodbye to their colleague. Among the first messages is that of Nicola Piovani and Marco D’Amore, who on their social accounts remember their deceased colleague with affection and esteem.