Suara.com – Aaliyah Massaid just celebrated her 22nd birthday on March 8 2024. He received a special surprise from his lover, Tariq Halilintar.

Unmitigated, Aaliyah Massaid received a surprise on land, water and air from her lover. Reza Artamevia’s daughter also received a special gift in the form of a Hermes bag which cost hundreds of millions of rupiah.

The surprises given by Tariq Halilintar to Aaliyah Massaid were of various types. He even took his sweetheart on a flight to Bali to celebrate his age.

Traces of the couple’s intimacy while they were in Bali began to spread on social media, one of which showed Tariq and Aaliyah’s obscenity.

Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid (instagram)

Judging from the video footage shared by the Instagram account lambe__danu, Thariq and Aaliyah Massaid wore white clothes together while in Bali.

YouTuber Atta Halilintar’s younger brother was caught busy recording Aaliyah from various angles. This of course makes the lover embarrassed.

There was also a moment when this young couple held hands and looked at each other full of love. The two of them also did not hesitate to take photos in an intimate style in front of the camera. Both Tariq and Aaliyah Massaid embraced each other.

Thariq Halilintar’s sweet treatment didn’t stop there either. Like a gentle man, he pulled Aaliyah’s chair for the idol to sit.

Interestingly, instead of focusing on the affection shown by this couple, netizens actually discussed Aaliyah and Thariq Halilintar’s fashion style. Because the appearance of the two seems to be inversely proportional.

Aaliyah Massaid, who wore a long white dress from the Marks and Spencer brand, received praise from netizens. The dress, which costs IDR 1 million, fits beautifully on Aaliyah’s slender body.

Photo Aaliyah Massaid celebrates her 22nd birthday in Bali with Thariq Halilintar. (Instagram)

Even though it is simple, this outfit still looks beautiful for Aaliyah Massaid. This is the opposite of Tariq Halilintar’s clothing.

Appearing casual, Tariq Halilintar chose a white shirt and matching shorts. He also chose black shoes to complement his appearance.

Unfortunately, Tariq Halilintar’s appearance received criticism from netizens. He was even accused of having the wrong costume until Aaliyah Massaid was asked to dress up his girlfriend.

“Mon sorry, Thor, are you salty or not, the outfit doesn’t suit your body,” commented one netizen.

“The girls are all out, Tariq is really wearing shorts,” continued another netizen.

“Why is Thor dressing up like an uncle, and the girl can’t dress the guy up in appropriate clothes and pants, it doesn’t have to be like going to the market,” rebuked one netizen.

“Al, why didn’t you tell Thor how to dress a little neatly, Al, so that it fits Thor,” added another netizen.