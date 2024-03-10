Schroders: “Stocks at highs? Don’t worry, it’s still the time to invest”

The US stock market hit a new all-time high in mid-December and has continued to rise ever since. At the end of January, it was almost 3% above the previous peak, which made many investors nervous about a possible decline.

During 2023, many also converted various investments into cash, attracted by the high rates offered. Now, the idea of ​​investing that parked cash at a time when the stock market is at all-time highs can be scary. But is it right to be scared? The conclusion our analysis of stock market returns since 1926 reaches is unequivocal: no.

The market actually hits historic highs more often than you might think. Over the 1,176 months since January 1926, the market reached highs 354 times, or 30% of the time.

Furthermore, on average, 12-month returns, following the achievement of an all-time high, were better than at other times: 10.3% above inflation, compared to 8.6% when the market did not has reached its peak. Returns over a two- to three-year horizon were also, on average, slightly higher

This analysis covers a time horizon of nearly 100 years, a longer period than most people create a plan for. However, even over shorter horizons, investors would have potentially lost a lot of wealth if they were caught up in fear when the market hit highs.

Don’t panic when you hit a high

It’s normal to feel nervous when the stock market hits all-time highs, but history suggests that giving in to this feeling would be very damaging to your wealth. There may be valid reasons for choosing not to invest in stocks, but the fact that the market has reached a high point should not be one of them.

*CFA Head of Strategic Research, Schroders