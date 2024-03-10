Manhattan, March 10, 2024 – A 29-year-old man had both legs amputated after he fell onto the Manhattan subway tracks and was hit by a moving train. The crash, NBC reported, happened at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fulton Street Station at Chambers Street, according to the New York Police Department. “Some witnesses described an argument with her boyfriend before he ended up on the subway tracks,” police said, adding that no arrests have been made yet and that the investigation is still ongoing. The woman, whose identity has not yet been established, was hospitalized.

