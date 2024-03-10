At least 21 people have died as a result of ongoing floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. This was reported by international news agencies with reference to local authorities. Six people are still missing. The death toll may continue to rise. Some 75,000 people are reported to have been evacuated so far.

Floods caused by severe weather conditions have been affecting West Sumatra province for several days. The town in the Sutera subdistrict was hit hardest, with about 200 families trapped by landslides and floods, according to French news agency AFP. Since the start of the weekend, tons of mud, boulders and uprooted trees have reportedly crashed into the mountain, burying at least 14 homes in local mountain villages. According to the local disaster management agency, 20,000 houses are flooded to the roof.

On Sunday, the local rescue service will continue to search for the missing people with a team of about 150 people. They say that the water level has now dropped somewhat, which makes the search a little easier. However, access to the affected areas will remain difficult, the disaster management agency said.

Earlier this week, heavy rainfall caused rivers in the same region to overflow their banks. Three people have already died. Landslides are more common during the rainy season in Indonesia. Problems are reported to have worsened in some areas due to increasing deforestation.

Share Write to the editor