A very serious accident occurred yesterday evening in the Godega Sat’Urbano area. Unfortunately, a 19-year-old called Marika Loprese, who died instantly, suffered the worst of her, and her two friends who were in the car with her are in serious condition.

The police forces who intervened on site, in addition to having to close the road to traffic, are currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamics. Although at the moment it seems to be quite clear, it will still take several hours to understand what happened.

According to information released by some local media, the accident occurred around 7.15pm on Saturday 9 March. Precisely along the variant that leads to the municipality of Godega Sant’Urbano, in the province of Treviso. From what emerged Marika Loprese was driving her Suzuki Swift and with her there were two other friends, one aged 18 and the other 17 years old. Maybe they had just gone out to spend some hours together.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, as she was entering the road, a Volkswagen Beetle hit her. The small car with the three friends on board practically overturned and ended up with its wheels in the air. The mother and son who were in the other car managed to get out of the vehicle on their own, while the three friends were stuck in the destroyed vehicle.

The heartbreaking death of Marika Loprese after the accident

The Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and worked for a long time to get them out. The two friends appeared in serious condition, but never lost consciousness. However, when they pulled the 19-year-old out, she was already unconscious.

They urgently entrusted her to the doctors, who tried to resuscitate her for a long time. However, in the end they had no choice but to note her heartbreaking death. Unfortunately, she died practically instantly due to the violent impact on the guard rail.

The officers who intervened, in order to allow the rescuers to work and also to take the necessary findings, had to close the road to traffic for several hours. At the moment the whole community is shocked by the heartbreaking and sudden loss of the girl.