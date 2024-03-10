It is becoming easier and easier for Verstappen to become champion. Perez can’t take any more risks just yet.

Formula 1 also has judges, just like on Saturday at Föbel. However, in this high-level sport, things are often a little more complicated and uncertain. For example, for obvious reasons the referee is not on the field. This can lead to unpleasant situations if one of the drivers feels that they have been treated unfairly. Which, of course, is logical, happens regularly.

Being somewhat optimistic when overtaking, driving too fast in the pit lane, going out onto the dirt, overtaking in yellow or safety car situations, loosening your seat belt while you are still in the car is a huge list of things you are not allowed to do. do as a driver. Many of them can be interpreted in different ways and therefore cause irritation. Each race has several stewards assigned to judge certain things. And above this there are various levels and possibilities for challenging decisions.

It’s quickly becoming a very official carousel. This year, protest options have tightened up a bit. Teams must now protest within a shorter period of time than before. It comes after Haas F1 wanted to challenge the race result weeks after last year’s event. In the end – fortunately, this is usually no longer a matter of life and death – and it is nice for the fans if the result of the race also “stands” at a certain mark.

A number of interesting points can be noted in the last race. Many were surprised that Norris was not penalized for the “false start.” On the other hand, Magnussen was punished very severely for two incidents for which he was not punished, or at least less severely, in other cases. To the irritation of many, consistency in this regard is still not entirely appropriate.

The punishment doesn’t always end after the race. After all, drivers also receive “penalty points” on their license if they cross the line. This automatically means that it is actually somewhat “normal” for them to do this from time to time. This points system was introduced after Romain Grosjean was disqualified following a crash at the start at Spa more than a decade ago.

Admittedly, it was a real mess, and not Grosjean’s first. But in other way; the pendant came out of nowhere a little. The tidy David Coulthard also mowed down virtually the entire field at Spa in 1998. And then he started carelessly in the spare car, after which he gave race leader Schumacher a final brake check when he overtook him on the lap. Schumacher was furious and wanted to punch DC’s big jaw. But the Scot remained unharmed. Better times.

So everything had to be different, a little more equal and understandable for everyone. And therefore; points system. If you, as a modern Formula 1 driver, accumulate 12 penalty points in a year, you will have to sit out the race to reflect on your sins. Demerit points expire after a year, so you need to make sure your rolling GPA isn’t too high.

At the start of this season, Leclerc, Norris, Alonso, Piastri, Gasly, Ocon, Albon, Ricciardo and, amazingly, Magnussen, performed impeccably cleanly. Leading the bad guys was Perez with 7 points, ahead of the standouts Sargeant and Stroll. Perez also has the disadvantage that the first one doesn’t expire until September 17th.

The Mexican has had quite a turbulent season, especially in Japan. There he picked up four penalty points after the opening crash, passing Alonso behind the safety car and then wildly touching Magnussen. A huge failure, especially since his teammate Max won the race outright. Perez also picked up two penalties in Singapore after touching Albon and another point in Abu Dhabi after touching Norris.

Perez has now picked up another point in Saudi Arabia. This time for unsafe exit from the pit. It is noteworthy that after the race the Mexican openly admitted that the team convinced him to wait, but he himself decided to leave. This was because he “couldn’t see anything in his mirrors.” The honesty is admirable, but the FIA ​​action itself was less impressive. Perez now has eight penalty points. And here he is, two crazy overtaking maneuvers away from the suspension.

In the next fifteen(!) races until September 17, 2024, PER will sometimes be able to take less risks. This is about the same as standing on a football field with a yellow card and a warning, or with four personal fouls on a basketball court. This position is never fun to play freely.

So Max becomes a champion a little easier than he already would have been. Maybe just officially reject him before summer break. Could he switch to Ferrari mid-season and win his first title since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007? Tight plan?

This article by Sergio Perez should be doing very well since it first appeared on Ruetir.