Fiumicino, March 10, 2024 – At Isola Sacra we are now talking about a theft alarm system. At least two vehicles were vandalized overnight between Saturday and Sunday. And that’s not all: it would seem that similar episodes have already been recorded in recent nights in different areas of the municipality, so much so that some would even hypothesize the existence of a gang. It didn’t take long for residents to react, sparking a flood of comments on social media: there’s anger, obviously, but also advice to use private car parks to keep your small cars safe.

It is suggested that the incidents be reported to the police so that these episodes can be recorded as cases of micro-crimes and hence contained to improve the security of the area.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

