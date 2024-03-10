Rome, March 10, 2024 – Local police patrols continue to carry out checks in the areas most affected by the malamovid phenomenon, focusing on the busiest areas including Trastevere, Campo de’ Fiori, Pigneto, Rione Monti and Ponte Milvio .

More than 600 inspections were carried out at public places and commercial activities, including convenience stores, 3 of which were sanctioned because they were found open after hours.

During the inspection, investigators identified 110 administrative violations, including increased illegal occupation on public lands, loud music and noise, and improper waste management.

More than thirty violations of the sale and irregular consumption of alcoholic beverages have been confirmed, especially on the streets of Trastevere.

Special supervision also concerned accommodation facilities: in 10 cases, violations were identified, including non-payment of tax for accommodation amounting to more than 90 thousand euros, and in 2 cases absolute abuses were identified.

Regarding road safety, patrols carried out more than 500 checks, resulting in 14 licenses revoked for drunk driving, 2 vehicles confiscated, and more than 200 traffic tickets issued, most of them for speeding.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

