An SUV capable of slightly lifting its nose. Well, this is new for us. Anyway, this Ferrari Purosangue is not an SUV, is it? No, it’s an FUV: a Ferrari SUV. Wow, Ferrari, you make it very difficult for us sometimes not to laugh at you. Not that it’s necessary if you’re already doing it convincingly. FUW?! Hello Hello hello! Nose lift?! Hehehehe! And how much do you charge for it? Ha ha ha! Well, 504,930 euros. And also in Belgium 385,241 euros. Laugh unless you’re talking.

And it gets even crazier: this example, as it stands here, costs another €114,676 more. Porsche Macan with options. And 4,800 euros of this amount will be spent on a nose lift. No seriously. Ferrari doesn’t joke about such things. That’s why these numbers are so accurate: the brand has calculated exactly what they can get away with. You’d have to be extremely wealthy before that option amount would stop hurting at all, right?

The problem with Ferrari is that it often feels like you’re being played. “Look,” you might say, “it’s just a competitor to the Lamborghini Urus, how the hell can you charge double the price for it?” Nobody will accept this, will they? Pointless question. The two-year waiting list will tell you everything you need to know. And so the only question that really matters is: if you could do it, would you do it?

Would we buy Purosangue if we had the money?

And here it is. We were very surprised: we would do it. We would really do it. Well, we still have comments, but let’s say this: we would rather drive this than Roma. Perhaps even better than with the SF90. He’s really, really unbearably annoyingly brilliant. And no, it’s really not an SUV. He’s something else.

But not something completely new. It’s actually something like a GTC4 Lusso with some extra kit. Look in profile, silhouette above the shoulder line. Do you know what we mean? And the connection to this unfortunately Shooting Brake shot goes a little further. The Ferrari Purosangue is also equipped with a V12 engine and uses the same method of transmitting torque from the front of the engine to the front wheels.

The V12 isn’t the most special thing about the Ferrari Purosangue.

But let’s not dwell too long on technical issues. What you especially need to know is the following. The car’s aluminum base is new and 25 percent stiffer than the GTC4 Lusso. And he has a “magic pendant”. Ferrari doesn’t even call it that; We’re talking about Ferrari Active Suspension Technology (feel free to giggle at the resulting acronym). It’s ridiculously complex: the active dampers are controlled by the car’s brain and adapt to every single corner.

The Purosangue drives like a sports car. It even drives like a Ferrari sports car. It doesn’t feel tall because it isn’t (the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is taller), so it turns in quickly and aggressively through corners rather than with the lean and body roll typically associated with SUVs. And it has a real, non-hybrid V12 engine that barks, spits and growls. You sit low and far back in the body, and nothing in the description suggests “SUV”. This is a GT, 812 with an extra set of seats.

We invite applicants

We’re now used to everyone following the traditional sports utility vehicle mold, which means large family cars with powerful engines. Here, Ferrari put the desirable over the universal: build a Ferrari, and then try to figure out how to make it a little practical within those confines. The result is a technically progressive, particularly exquisitely designed and positioned car. But let’s not make things too easy for this creature without competition. Challenge your opponent.

Technical characteristics of Ferrari Purosanke (2024)

Motor

6.5 V12

Resources

725 pcs.

Koppel

716 Nm

Acceleration

0-100 3.3 seconds

Consumption, CO2 emissions (average)

17.3 l/100 km, 393 g/km CO2

Maximum speed

310 km/h

Weight

2,220 kg

Drive

four wheels, automatic 8 V.

Luggage compartment

473 l

Prices

€504,930 (Netherlands)

€385,241 (B)