Suara.com – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that to repair the damage in the Gaza Strip which was hit by Israeli attacks, Palestine needs funds of more than US$90 billion or the equivalent of Rp. 1,398 trillion or Rp. 1.3 quadrillion.

He also emphasized that Egypt will not abandon the Palestinian people and will make all necessary efforts to protect and support the Gaza population.

“It will take more than $90 billion to recover [Jalur Gaza],” he said in a speech broadcast by Al-Qahera el-Ekhbariya TV channel, as reported by TASS on Sunday (10/3/2024).

This statement is different compared to Egypt’s stance at the end of 2023. Egypt limits the crossing of Palestinian refugees into their territory citing concerns about an influx of Palestinian refugees into their Sinai region. The Prime Minister of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouly, expressed his country’s readiness to take tough action to protect its territorial borders, citing The Guardian on Thursday, November 2 2023.

Negotiations on the release of injured Palestinians and several foreign nationals linked to the flow of aid from Egypt to Gaza through the same border were mediated by Qatar and the United States (US).

Some have criticized Egypt and its President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, for not opening its borders with Palestine since Israeli bombardment began in response to Hamas attacks on October 7.

Sisi emphasized Egypt’s rejection of the forced transfer of Palestinians to Egyptian land in the Sinai, as this was considered to end the Palestinian struggle.

Al Jazeera in its report said, in at least the last 24 hours, 82 Palestinians were killed and 122 others were injured as a result of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) military operations in the Gaza Strip. The attack targeted civilian settlements in the city of Deir al-Balah.

Furthermore, at least 3 Palestinians died and several others were injured as a result of an air attack that attacked a house in Al Qarara City.

Then, 2 Palestinians died and 7 other people were found injured in an Israeli Air Force attack on the Al-Shati refugee camp.

The number of fatalities due to military operations carried out by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip since last October has now reached 30,960 people. Meanwhile, the number of people injured reached 72,524.

As is known, ceasefire negotiations for Gaza which have been ongoing in Cairo, Egypt, since early March have faced major obstacles.

The parties involved in the negotiations are trying to ensure that a ceasefire can be achieved in Gaza at the beginning of Ramadan 2024.