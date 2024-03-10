photo by Paolo Grasso

ROME – The original soundtrack of the film “Uomini e Dei. is available on the Nexo Digital label and Believe distribution. The wonders of the Egyptian Museum”, the event film premiered at the 41st edition of the Torino Film Festival and released in theaters on 12 and 13 March. Produced by 3D Produzioni, Nexo Digital and Sky in collaboration with the Egyptian Museum and directed by Michele Mally, who wrote the story with Matteo Moneta, author of the screenplay, the film sees the extraordinary participation of Oscar® winner Jeremy Irons, who guides us through a journey to discover the treasures of one of the most fascinating civilizations in ancient history.

The original music of the film is composed and orchestrated by Remo Anzovino, one of the most well-known composers and performers both in the instrumental solo field and in that of music applied to images, and performed by the author with the Accademia Naonis Symphony Orchestra conducted by Valter Sivilotti. Anzovino explains: “The challenge was to write a soundtrack that spoke of a culture whose music we don’t know. Composing for “Men and Gods. The Wonders of the Egyptian Museum” was truly a spiritual journey to discover the profound meaning that death had in Ancient Egypt, namely the beginning of a new life. In full harmony with the director Michele Mally, the use of Bach’s 4-part chorale technique – applied both to the orchestra sections and to the solo piano -, of fugal movements and atonal passages, allowed me to orient the sound, to stylistic contrast, towards the mystery that the images and the story on the screen suggest. I thank Maestro Valter Sivilotti and the Accademia Naonis Symphony Orchestra for having splendidly directed and interpreted my music”.

Among the soundtracks composed by Anzovino for cultural and artistic docufilms there are those dedicated to Frida Kahlo, Napoleon, Elizabeth II, Pompeii, Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Gauguin, Borromini and Bernini, partly included in the precious Sony box set Classical of 2019 entitled “Art Film Music”. The one composed for MEN AND GODS. THE WONDERS OF THE EGYPTIAN MUSEUM is the tenth soundtrack composed by the artist of Neapolitan origins for the Nexo Soundtracks project, born at the beginning of 2019 and dedicated to the soundtracks of the most beautiful art documentaries produced and distributed by Nexo Digital.

The project now has nineteen titles under its belt thanks to the artistic and creative contribution of established musicians such as the pianist and composer Hania Rani, the anti-classical musician Enrico Gabrielli, one of the best-known signatures of Italian film music, Lele Marchitelli, as well as composers such as Dymitri Myachin, Maximilien Zaganelli, Ettore Bianconi, Emanuele Matte and Marco Mirk, and naturally to Anzovino himself who, with his nine works, increasingly affirms and confirms the leading role which already in 2019 had brought him the important recognition of Nastri d’Argento with special mention for “Music for art”.