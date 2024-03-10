Rebel Moon, the first film in Zack Snyder’s sci-fi saga, is enjoying considerable success on Netflix. The director analyzed the data, stating that his work was seen more times on the platform than Barbie’s theatrical viewings. Interviewed by Joe Rogan for his podcast, Snyder spoke about distribution on Netflix and how it reaches a very wide audience:

“Think about Netflix, where you press a button. Rebel Moon, right? It’s currently had about 90 million views, right? 80 or 90 million accounts started the vision. They think that for every view there are two people on average… Those are the math.

If we assume that that movie was in theaters following the traditional distribution model, that’s about 160,000,000 people who are thought to have seen the movie, based on those mathematical calculations. 160,000,000 people paying $10 for a ticket… What would that be? I do not know. 160,000,000 times ten. That would be $1.6 billion. So Rebel Moon was probably seen by more people than went to see Barbie in theaters, right?”

The director of Batman v Superman then continued by focusing on the distribution model of streaming platforms such as Netflix:

“That’s how crazy Netflix is. That’s the distribution model they’ve established. I attended this event a day ago and we were talking about Rebel Moon 2. And they said, ‘Well, let’s talk about the first chapter of Rebel Moon.’ And I said, ‘No, go see it. I know you have it at your house.’ It’s not like a theatrical release. You could turn on your phone right now and see it there if you want. That’s how crazy it is. This model, this car that they built is something totally different. If you think about it, it’s really crazy.”

The filmmaker of 300, Man of Steel, Justice League and Army of the Dead brought Rebel Moon to Netflix, an epic science-fantasy event that took decades to create. The armies of a tyrannical power threaten a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy, where the mysterious stranger Kora becomes the only hope of survival and is tasked with creating a team of skilled fighters against a very powerful adversary.

Kora founds a small band made up of outcasts, rebels, farmers and war orphans from numerous planets and united by a great desire to redeem themselves and take revenge; As the dark shadow of an entire empire looms over the least-expected moon, a battle for the future of the galaxy begins and a new army of heroes takes shape. Rebel Moon – Part 1: Daughter of Fire is available from 22 December 2023, Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scar Girl will be available from 19 April 2024 only on Netflix.