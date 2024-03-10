Losail, 10 March 2024 – Pecco Bagnaia wins the Qatar Grand Prix, the first MotoGP round of MotoGP 2024. The Ducati rider, the reigning world champion, starts from fifth position at the Losail circuit and takes victory ahead of Ktm South African Brad Binder.

Spaniard Jorge Martin, who won the sprint race yesterday and started from pole, finished third at Pramac, 1.933 behind the winner. Iberian Marc Marquez, in his first Grand Prix on a Ducati Gresini, was fourth with 3″ 429 from Bagnai and ahead of official Ducati Enea Bastanini, fifth with 5″ 153 from the world champion.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo MotoGp – Facebook