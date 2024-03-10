loading…

Aleksandr Dugin, the famous philosopher who is called the brain of Russian President Vladmir Putin, revealed the only solution to end his country’s war with Ukraine. Photo/Al Arabiya English

MOSCOW – Aleksandr Dugin, the famous philosopher who is called the “brain” of Russian President Vladmir Putin, has revealed the only solution to end his country’s war with Ukraine.

The solution, said Dugin, is that Kyiv must give up its territory and then join the former East Slavic countries and the Western bloc in stopping its arms supplies to Ukraine.

Dugin, an ultranationalist who is also an ally of Putin, told Al Arabiya English that irresponsible Western politicians were to blame for the high threat of nuclear war facing the warring parties and Russia’s neighbors.

However, Dugin’s critics do not believe that he has any influence over the Kremlin’s actions.

“Nuclear war has never been as close as it is now,” Dugin said.

“[Ancaman] “nuclear war reached this point because the dominant ideologies in the West, namely globalization and liberalism, did not accept opposing views,” he said, as reported on Sunday (10/3/2024).

“If the Western elites, who have adopted the ideology of liberalism and globalization, side with a system of unipolarity and stick to this principle without considering new variables…they will take provocative actions such as providing F-16 fighter planes to Ukraine even though it lacks runways for this type of jet, ” explained Dugin.

Stalemate Triggers Nuclear War

Since Russia invaded Ukrainian territory in February 2022, Kyiv has quickly exhausted its military capabilities and continues to rely heavily on military aid from NATO countries.

F-16 fighter jets have been part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s long-requested wish list, which he said would provide new results in Kyiv’s favor as the two sides remain deadlocked despite Moscow’s military might.