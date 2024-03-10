The sobibor began in the Vondelpark, King Willem-Alexander said Sunday at the Portuguese synagogue in Amsterdam, “with a sign: ‘Forbidden for Jews’.” During his speech to mark the opening of the National Holocaust Museum, at least a thousand demonstrators stood further along Waterloo Square holding signs that read, among other things, “Jews Against Genocide” and “King: 2014 Beer with Putin 2024.” A toast to the Duke.” The cheers and chants of the demonstrators could be heard even inside the synagogue. When the king then arrived at the new Holocaust museum, loud cheers were heard. After the official opening, eggs and fireworks were thrown at the police. Some demonstrators who climbed into police vans were driven away with batons. When police called for the protest to end, some demonstrators initially sat on the ground for a while. Israeli President Isaac Herzog before the opening of the Holocaust Museum, photo Patrick van Emst/EPA The demonstrators – a very mixed group – primarily expressed dissatisfaction with the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the opening of the Holocaust museum. After Hamas killed about 1,200 Israelis in Israel on October 7, Herzog said that “the entire nation was responsible” for the attack. Since then, Israel has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. South Africa accused Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of “genocidal intent”, citing, among other things, Herzog’s statement. In late December, the Israeli President wrote on an artillery shell heading into Gaza: ‘I trust you’. Demonstrator Charles Hens The Netherlands should not cooperate in normalizing what appears to be genocide A protest against Duke’s visit was organized on Sunday by the Palestinian community in the Netherlands, the Jewish anti-Zionist organization Erev Rav and international socialists under the slogan: “Never again now”, a reference to the post-war slogan “Never again”. Auschwitz again.” Protests were also organized in two other places in the city by a group of left-wing Israelis in the Netherlands and the radical Islamic organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, respectively. On Saturday, Erev Rav and Another Jewish Voice had already asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to issue an arrest warrant for Herzog for “committing genocide.” On Thursday evening, more than two hundred mosques called on King Willem-Alexander not to receive the Duke. The king ignored this request due to the “immense importance” and “national significance” of the museum. Read also: “The blood of every victim is equally red.” That’s what this museum is about.”

Keffiyehs and capes

According to demonstrators in Waterloo Square, the importance of the Holocaust museum is undeniable. “That’s why I feel so bad that the president of a country that is currently carrying out mass slaughter is present at the opening,” says Charles Hens, a 53-year-old art teacher dressed in the keffiyeh, the checkered Arab robe. scarf around the neck. “The Netherlands should not cooperate in normalizing what appears to be genocide.”

According to Jessica Gonzalez (42), who was born in Tenerife and now works as an entrepreneur in Amsterdam, the Netherlands is once again on the wrong side of history. She would have preferred to have fun with her young children on the weekend, but placed them elsewhere. She is Catholic by birth and has “nothing to do with Israel and Palestine.” She stands here as a concerned citizen and as a mother. “Children should no longer die of hunger in 2024. The Netherlands must learn from its past.”

Four female psychiatrists took three young children to the protest “for practical reasons”, but they must get something out of it. They obediently color protest posters. “I stand here because history is repeating itself,” says psychiatrist Camilla Bol, 36. “Especially today, we need to make our voices heard.”

Protesters around the opening of the Holocaust Museum. Photo by Olivier Middendorp

Asher Stein, a 23-year-old American studying in the Netherlands, holds a sign that reads “Not in my name” because “I’m Jewish and I don’t want my story to be used to justify killing Palestinians.” In addition to the keffiyeh, many yarmulkes can be seen among the demonstrators.

Some of the same opinions are being expressed on the other side of the mobile unit lines. Elegantly dressed guests stand in front of a Portuguese synagogue at the opening of the National Holocaust Museum. It can also be noted that Herzog’s statements were “wrong” or “incredibly stupid.” And what is happening in Gaza is “terrible.” Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte should reprimand Herzog for this, they also say from this side. And demonstrating is a great right.

guest at the opening of Machteld Levenshtein The people the museum talks about have nothing to do with the Gaza Strip

“But to do this today… I think it’s nonsense,” says the 67-year-old woman, who doesn’t want her name in the paper. She was invited because her father saved children during the resistance. “What is happening in Israel and the Gaza Strip is different and incomparable to the Holocaust,” she says. She finds the protest threatening. “I feel like I’m in a war zone here.”

Machteld Lowenstein (66) also believes the protest is “inappropriate.” First of all, it would “eclipse” what is being discussed. “The people the museum talks about have nothing to do with the Gaza Strip. The desire to arrest the Duke in this context is too much.”

“Hard Conversations”

Herzog has nothing to fear in the Netherlands yet except protests. The ICC has not yet responded to a request for his arrest on Sunday. And Rutte limited himself to a simple reception on Sunday afternoon, away from the public eye.

Since the start of the war, the Netherlands has said it has made serious efforts to persuade Netanyahu’s government to moderate its violence in the Gaza Strip. But while “serious discussions” are taking place behind closed doors, the cabinet has not publicly condemned Israel and the government has not called for a permanent ceasefire.

King Willem-Alexander in a Portuguese synagogue at the opening of the Holocaust Museum. Photo: Peter Dejong/AP

Menno Visser (46), who was invited to the Portuguese synagogue on Sunday because he gives tours in Sobibor and, as a school history teacher, helped think about the National Holocaust Museum, believes Rutte should take a more critical stance. “The war must stop. In this region, people are used to hitting back, but what Israel is doing is three times the norm. If not a hundred times.”

