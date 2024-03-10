Varese – She lost to Kosovo’s Sadiq Alessia Mesiano at the pre-Olympic boxing championships held in Busto Arsizio, in the province of Varese. Azzurra lost 3-2 in the 60kg division and is now targeting a playoff win against Slovakia’s Edinakova tomorrow to secure an Olympic berth in Paris.

Diego Lenzi’s victory in the +92 kg category was extraordinary. The Azzurri won the match against Spaniard Drissi 3-2, earning themselves the next round (tomorrow, March 11), in which they will aim for the first step and Olympic qualification. His opponent will be Bahraini boxer Latypov.

Sirin Kharaabi defeated the Spaniard Lopez with a score of 5:0 in the weight category up to 54 kg, reached the quarterfinals and the decisive match for a ticket to Paris 2024. Tomorrow, March 11, she will meet in the ring with the Korean international master.

Angela Carini rejoices and flies to the match that could bring her Olympic qualification. Azzurra defeated Canadian Cali with a score of 5-0 (in the weight category up to 66 kg). Tomorrow she will meet with Cape Verdean Moreira.

Photo Italian Boxing Federation Facebook