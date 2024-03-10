Suara.com – Prabowo Subianto has three personal secretaries or secretaries to help with his daily life. Prabowo’s secretary’s salary is also a concern.

In his speech after the 2024 election, Prabowo introduced three of his trusted people. The three sespri are Rizky Irmansyah, Agung Surahman and Rajif Sutirto.

According to Prabowo, his three secretaries are currently single. Prabowo also promoted the three.

“I have three personal secretaries, brother Rizky, brother Agung Surahman, brother Rajif,” said Prabowo.

“Incidentally, all three of them are still bachelors, looking for in-laws,” he joked.

These three Prabowo secretaries attracted attention, especially during the campaign period ahead of the election. They are considered to have charming looks and are the idols of many women, like Major Teddy.

Prabowo Subianto’s personal secretary (sespri), Rajif Sutirto. (Instagram/@rajifsutirto)

On the other hand, quite a few are curious about Prabowo’s salary. Moreover, they never seem to have a holiday, faithfully accompanying the General Chair of the Gerindra Party.

Recently, one of Prabowo’s secretaries also opened his voice when asked about his income when he was a guest star on the POL Project talk show.

“How much is the salary?” asked Della.

“Maybe you ask above or below the minimum wage. Just ask, it’s safer, right?” said Coki Pardede.

Rajif Sutirto admitted that his salary was above the minimum wage. However, the 30 year old man was reluctant to mention his income in detail.

“Thank God for UMR,” he said.

For your information, the 2024 Jakarta UMR is IDR 5,067,381. Sespri Prabowo is also estimated to have pocketed millions of rupiah.

Get Leave

Rajif Sutirto revealed that he and two of Prabowo’s secretaries received holidays. Usually their schedule is looser on weekends.

“Incidentally, there are three of us, there are Mas Rizky, Mas Agung and I. Sometimes after finishing activities on Friday, we go home at night to our father’s residence in Hambalang, rest,” he said.

“Then tomorrow morning, at dawn, I want to go swimming, Dad usually stops by the room. Usually one person is on standby, the two can be met at the office on Monday,” he continued.

The Jambi University Faculty of Law (FH) alumnus said his work and holiday schedule depended on Prabowo’s agenda.

“Usually once a month (you get a holiday), but not necessarily. Like yesterday, the campaign schedule was busy, we were on standby,” he said.

“If it’s urgent, we’ll definitely be given permission (leave), if it’s not urgent, we’ll prioritize looking after you,” he concluded.