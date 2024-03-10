loading…

Russian Iskander hypersonic missile attack destroys 2 US Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine. Photo/Wikimedia Commons via Forbes

KYIV – Russia’s Iskander hypersonic missile attack succeeded in destroying two Patriot missile launchers made in the United States (US) on the outskirts of Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Saturday.

Forbes, in its report, described the enormity of Moscow’s sophisticated missile attack.

Citing the report on Sunday (10/3/2024), the persistence and good luck of a Russian drone operator paid off on or just before Saturday, when they discovered—outside Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine—a Ukrainian convoy including two truck-mounted quad launchers for Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries.

Responding more quickly than usual, the crew of a Russian Iskander hypersonic surface-to-surface missile took aim—and launched a direct hit on the Ukrainian convoy from hundreds of miles away. Two Patriot launchers exploded, almost certainly killing the crew.

This is the first time in Russia’s two-year war against Ukraine that Russia has managed to locate and target part of a Ukrainian Patriot missile battery. And for Russia, this attack comes at a crucial time.

Ruda battery; Ukrainian Patriots in the past month have shot down a dozen Russian Air Force fighter-bombers, blunting Russia’s air superiority as the wider war enters its third year.

It is true, it is possible that the launcher and crew that were attacked by the Iskander missile, 20 miles from the front line, were the same launchers and crew that shot down many of these Russian jets. The air over eastern Ukraine may become much safer for Russia.

Ukraine’s air defense corps is clearly reeling. The air defense force, which is under Air Force control, has only three Patriot batteries—most likely equipped with radar and between four and eight launchers—plus four reserve launchers. Two batteries and two spare launchers came from Germany; The United States donated one battery; The Netherlands contributed two launchers.

That means Ukraine lost—in one disaster—up to 13 percent of their Patriot launchers, or seven percent if the Ukrainian batteries had eight launchers each.