Luís Montenegro’s center-right Aliança Democrática coalition emerged as the largest in exit polls in Portugal’s parliamentary elections on Sunday. The party has about a third of the votes, followed by the social democratic Socialist Party. Most likely, this is not enough for an absolute majority in the Assembly.

Chega, a relatively new radical right party, received almost a fifth of the votes in the exit polls, making it the third party. This is a significant increase from the elections two years ago, when Chega was still polling 7.38 percent. The party blames migrants for the economic problems facing Portugal.

According to the Portuguese magazine Expresso, Andre Ventura, the leader of Chega, is immediately pushing for negotiations for a new government. “Today bipartisanship ends,” he says, referring to the two centre-right and left parties that have produced almost every prime minister since the birth of Portuguese democracy.

