Pnrr, Court of Auditors: “Difference between expected and incurred expenditure”

The state of implementation of the Pnrr and Pnc interventions examined in 2023 by the Central Control Section on the management of State administrations highlights a substantial achievement of the procedural objectives linked to the adoption of administrative provisions, the publication of notices, the stipulation of agreements with the subjects implementers, the issuing of directorial decrees and the transfers of sums as advances. This, in the face of a discrepancy detected between expected expenditure and incurred expenditure which, although attenuated, is destined to lead to a postponement of the actual expenditure in the final years of adoption of the Plan.

This is what the Court of Auditors highlights in the report approved by the Central Management Control Section with Resolution no. 59/2024/G, in which the accounting judiciary underlines the importance of the changes made by the Government on the initial structure of the Pnrr (officialized by the EU Commission in December 2023), with the aim of overcoming the difficulties linked to the implementation of some of the reforms or investments in their original configuration.

“This – the Court further highlights – will certainly entail a review also and above all of the availability and financial coverage linked to existing projects. A problem that appears to have already been addressed with the ongoing legislative measures, of which the accounting judiciary reserves the right to evaluate”.

The important monitoring process on the implementation of the Pnrr started by the executive in January 2023, continues the accounting judiciary, focuses on a significant search for the simplification of procedures also aimed at guaranteeing the greatest possible coherence in territorial cohesion interventions which involve, in particular, smaller communities, characterized by greater administrative and organizational fragility. And it is precisely the administrative capacity, concludes the Court, that stands out as a critical element of the Plan and its execution, with a further aim of preserving the quality of the interventions.