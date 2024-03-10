Pecco Bagnaia, victory of authority: “Aware of my strength”

Disappointing on Friday in free practice and on Saturday in qualifying and the sprint race, Pecco Bagnaia made up for the weekend in Qatar with a sensational victory on the Losail circuit. Thanks to a great start, the Piedmontese rider stunned his rivals, who were then kept at bay with a ferocious pace that allowed him to always remain in the lead from the beginning to the end of the race, the first of the MotoGP World Championship.

Bagnaia sent a clear message to the other riders (and critics) on who is the man to beat again this season: “Doubts after Saturday? I work in silence, we knew our potential and our strength. We tried to do the best yesterday knowing that something had to be changed for today’s race and we did it this morning for the warm up”, he said immediately after the victory.

Bagnaia achieved his 19th victory in MotoGP, and the thirtieth of his career: “We took a step forward and the race was completely different compared to Saturday, I also tried to manage it in a different way and it worked”.

“I’m very happy. At this point we will go to Portimao trying to grow further and take another step”, concluded the two-time world champion.