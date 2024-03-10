Los Angeles, March 10, 2024 – Cinema’s biggest night is here: at 11:30 pm local time, the 96th Academy Awards night will be broadcast from Los Angeles on Rai1 and streaming on RaiPlay.

A night when Hollywood stars shine and we realize how much critics and audiences are on the same page regarding The Seventh Art.

The prestigious event will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who will entertain the audience with sketches and jokes for the fourth time.

Alongside him are the winners of the latest edition, such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh, and other film greats. Which? Let’s spoil a small role: Sally Fils, Steven Spielberg, Jessica Lange, Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfaffer, Al Pacino, Rita Moreno, Mahershala Ali, Ben Kingsley.

Great hopes were pinned on three films in particular: “Oppenheimer,” which competed for 13 statuettes; followed by the Poor Creatures! which instead competes with 11 and in third place Killer of the Flower Moon with 10.

Another outstanding competitor is the Italian Matteo Garrone, who is competing with his “Captain” in the category “Best International Film”: a difficult obstacle to overcome, since the famous “Zone of Interest” (already won 4 awards at Cannes and in addition to the fact that he became a favorite for this award and is competing for 4 other academies).

Accompanying the Italian audience will be Alberto Matano, who will commentate the evening from Studio 3 in Via Teluada in Rome.

Together with him are such figures of Italian cinema as Stefania Sandrelli, Gabriele Muccino and Claudio Santamaria.

An evening that, since that distant 1929, has made entire generations dream, often giving them ambition, something to hold on to and something to achieve.

Who will win the coveted award this year?

