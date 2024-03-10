Oscar Night is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious and anticipated events of the year in the world of cinema. Los Angeles is emerging as the center of the cinematic universe, hosting Hollywood stars, directors, producers and film lovers from around the world. The red carpet stretches out like a star-studded podium, the magical atmosphere and elegance of candidates and guests attract the attention of millions of spectators. A night in which Italy was also the main character most often, as in this episode. Matteo Garrone’s Io Capitano is among the candidates for best foreign film: it will compete with other sacred monsters, but its presence can already be considered a source of pride. If victory comes, so much the better. But there was an episode in which the Los Angeles sky was painted blue: in 1999, Roberto Benigni won best leading actor in the film Life is Beautiful, one of the most successful masterpieces in the history of world cinema.

Step back: Oscar for Best Foreign Film

A historic victory, and not because of limitations. In fact, it was the first time a non-English speaking actor had won for his role in a foreign film. Before him, Anna Magnani and Sophia Loren succeeded in the women’s category. In short, we play at home. In fact, the hosts of Oscar Nights have (almost) always been American actors. A dominion that was destroyed that evening. Not to mention, that same night it also won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, which Sophia Loren announced in a triumphant and emotional voice. And it was at this moment that Benigni broke the pattern: despite the fact that Night imposes a certain formality, Benigni began to walk along the armrests and backs of chairs and hug everyone who was within reach. Then he appeared on stage and, in broken English (sometimes funny), but quite understandable, quoted, among other things, Dante Alighieri and dedicated the award to Nicoletta Braschi. Which is not only his wife, but also his girlfriend, as well as a colleague. But if this award was taken almost for granted, then the Oscar for Best Actor is a completely different story.

Oscar for Best Actor

The reaction of the other participants would be enough to demonstrate the exceptional nature of what was happening: Ian Murray McKellen and Tom Hanks were literally speechless (as can be seen in the introductory video), Nick Nolte limited himself to applause. But the one who looked “happy” and incredulous despite the defeat was Edward Norton, a big favorite on the eve of American History X. In short, no one expected this. And, as the reaction to the announcement shows, not even Benigni himself, especially after winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Film.

Benigni captivated everyone, or almost everyone, on stage. Yes, because his broken English, excessive enthusiasm and complete informality did not seem to please the person who presented him with the award, actress and director Helen Hunt. From the footage, she seems almost annoyed or annoyed. But in principle, Benigni is like that.

Life is Beautiful: A Timeless Masterpiece

Thanks to the attention to detail in Life Is Beautiful, the film also won the award for Best Soundtrack. There are so many triumphs, and it’s no wonder. The film, directed by Benigni himself, tells the horror of the Nazi death camps from the inside, but under a different guise:

During the Fascist dictatorship in Italy and the Nazi dictatorship in Germany, Guido Orefice (played by Benigni), a young Jew, meets primary school teacher Dora and starts a family with her. Worsening racial laws and Nazi raids led to the man being deported to a concentration camp along with his young son Giosue. To protect the child from the horrors of extermination, Guido heroically constructs a complex world of dizzying fantasies. And this is where he makes him believe that this is a points game where those who resist will be able to come home with a real tank. Taking advantage of Josue’s passion for miniature soldiers and even tanks. All with one goal: not to show the child how cruel people can be. This brief overview probably cannot explain its strength. But this Oscar for Best Actor, despite everything and traditions, exists.