“Know that the film is the best of the five. Except that perhaps it won’t win, because the Jews will win… They always win… A bit of frost has descended…”. There is a storm over the words that Massimo Ceccherini, who collaborated on the screenplay of Io Capitano – the film by Matteo Garrone nominated for the 2024 Oscar as best foreign film – pronounces on ‘Ruota Libera’, a Raiuno broadcast. Ceccherini freezes the studio with a lightning-fast joke, taking the presenter Francesca Fualdini and the audience by surprise.

Fialdini promptly tries to immediately change the focus of the conversation. “I am very proud to have worked with Garrone who made a fabulous film”, adds Ceccherini speaking of the collaboration with the director.

“It is very serious and unacceptable that Massimo Ceccherini, nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay of ‘Io Capitano’, relaunched one of the saddest and most abused anti-Semitic stereotypes on ‘Ruota Libera’ on Rai1, arguing that his film deserves to win but not will win because ‘the Jews will win, because they always win'”, say Noemi Di Segni, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, Victor Fadlun, president of the Jewish Community of Rome (Cer), and Walker Meghnagi, president of the Jewish Community of Milan (Cem).

“The usual allusion to the Jewish lobbies, conceptually no different from the propaganda that in any historical period and at any latitude preceded persecution and violence against our communities – they continue – We hope that the presenter, Francesca Fialdini, did not ‘get’ the words pronounced by Ceccherini only because he was asking a second question. If instead he had heard them and decided not to intervene, it would be doubly serious”. “Racist statements like these – conclude Di Segni, Fadlun and Meghnagi – cannot fall into silence, because silence and indifference are the antechamber of anti-Semitic violence, especially inadmissible on Rai”.