Oscar night is approaching. As per tradition, tonight too the Dolby Theater in Hollywood will host the award ceremony of the 96th Academy Awards, hosted for the fourth time by the popular presenter and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. For Italy the live broadcast will be entrusted to Rai. Between nominations and favorite films, here’s everything you need to know about the most famous night dedicated to cinema in the world.

Times, where to see it on TV

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday 10 March on Rai 1 starting at 11.30pm. From Rome, from studio 3 in via Teulada, Alberto Matano will follow and comment on the live broadcast from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles together with Stefania Sandrelli, Gabriele Muccino, Claudia Gerini, Ambra Angiolini, Claudio Santamaria, Antonio Monda and Paola Jacobbi. Connected by the Red Carpet of the Academy Awards, however, the Tg1 correspondent Paolo Sommaruga will tell the Italian public about the magic of the evening by interviewing the international stars present.

Nomination, film favoriti, outsider

‘Oppenheimer’ continues to be in the running for victory and, after five blank nominations, could give the first statuette to Christopher Nolan. The biopic on the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is characterized by a dense and intense direction, and by the performances of Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt, all in the top five awards for Best Actor. Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ also has excellent cards, which reinterprets the life and works of Leonard Bernstein in a complex biopic in which the actor also offers one of his best performances.

And again ‘Barbie’, the first film directed by a solo director to exceed a billion dollars at the box office, also considering the feminist themes of the story which reflect the spirit of the time. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ by Martin Scorsese is a great fresco on how Native Americans were killed by whites in order to take possession of their oil rights: after the disappointment with ‘Irishman’, it would be a turning point for the American director, who won only one Oscar in half a century. ‘Poor creatures!’, winner of the Golden Lion in Venice, is the film that could mix up the cards: slipping along the thread of themes dear to the historical moment (female self-determination and the male ‘delirium of omnipotence’), Yorgos Lanthimos winks at fantasy horror by choosing a great cast, from Emma Stone to Mark Ruffalo.

Among the outsiders certainly the delicate and romantic ‘Past lives’, the first work by Celine Song, a South Korean naturalized Canadian who follows the lives of two friends over the course of 24 years, and ‘The Holdovers’, which marks the return of Alexander Payne and tells a surreal Christmas in 1970 in which, against their will, a problematic boy, a gruff professor and a cook with her son missing in Vietnam find themselves (respectively Dominic Sessa, Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, with the latter two aiming for the Oscar ). ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, a film directed by Justine Triet, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, could also provide a surprise.

The nominated actors, the favorites among the protagonists

In terms of awards for actors, this year’s five actors see ten out of twenty at their first nomination, while seven have already been nominated in search of their first statuette and three have already won. On the Best Supporting Actor front, the predictions roll out red carpets for Robert Downey Jr. and his admiral Strauss from ‘Oppenheimer’: for him it is the third nomination, after his rise in the Marvel universe in the last decade it would be a good one consecration. But the fight is arduous: the handsome Downey Jr. is closely followed by another actor in his third nomination, Ryan Gosling, who with his delightfully drawn Ken in ‘Barbie’ after ‘Half Nelson’ (2006) and ‘La La Land’ (2016) would strike. But it won’t be easy.

In the women’s field, there is a champion to pay attention to. After the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, Sag and Bafta, it is whispered that the African-American Da’Vine Joy Randolph, extraordinary and vivid cook in ‘The Holdovers’, could hold the Oscar in her hands with her first nomination. However, her rivals are no different: her first nomination is also the British Emily Blunt, whose intense looks in ‘Oppenheimer’ could earn her the coveted statuette. Also worth mentioning is Jodie Foster in ‘Nyad’, who had been absent from the Oscars for twenty-nine years, when she was nominated for ‘Nell’ (1994).

And we come to the awards for the leading actors and actresses. For men, the favorite on the eve of her first nomination is Cillian Murphy for the role of the same name in ‘Oppenheimer’ with which she has already won the Golden Globe, Bafta and Sag. But the real outsider could be character actor Paul Giamatti, the gruff and grumpy professor in ‘The Holdovers’: this is his second nomination after eighteen years after the one for ‘Cinderella Man’ (2005). The only one who is already familiar with the Oscars is Bradley Cooper, who directs himself in ‘Maestro’. For the actresses, the challenge is in the last frame. In fact, if Emma Stone, Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Creatures!’, is one of the favorites to win her second Oscar seven years after La La Land (2016) (this is her fourth nomination), excellent chances are also seen for Lily Gladstone. The ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ actress is the first Native American ever nominated. After the historic Golden Globe as “Best Drama Actress”, she could make history.

