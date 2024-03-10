Orban is the opposite of Meloni: he kneels before Trump, and Biden accepts it

“It was a pleasure to visit with President Donald Trump. We need leaders in the world who are respected and who can bring peace. He’s one of them! Come back and bring us peace, Mr. President!” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote this on X after meeting the former US President at Mar-a-Lago. Orban did not meet with Joe Biden. What a difference from Georgia Meloni’s recent trip, which was instead just at the White House, demonstrating great understanding with the President of the United States.

Biden criticized Trump for meeting with Orban, recalling that the Hungarian prime minister is “looking for a dictatorship.” Orban traveled to Florida to meet the tycoon, described as his “good friend”, and expressed hope for the Republican leader’s return to power. “Do you know who he’s meeting with at Mar-a-Lago today? With the Hungarian Orban, who openly stated that, in his opinion, democracy does not work. Instead, I see a future in which we defend democracy rather than undermine it.” this,” he attacked Biden.

Orban posted a photo on Facebook of himself with the former US leader outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “Make America Great Again, Mr. President!” wrote the Hungarian President in English. “The visit highlighted the development of relations between American and Hungarian conservatives and the benefits that could arise from the election of President Trump in November,” Orban aide Gladden Pappin said.

Biden mentioned the meeting with the government leader in Budapest just after he rebuked Trump for encouraging Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade NATO countries that are not paying what they should. Buoyed by the positive reception of his State of the Union speech, Joe Biden delivered his energetic and combative speech against the “dangerous” Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. This was the first stop on his “tour” of “key” states, that is, considered decisive for the next November elections.

Next week, after Georgia, the president’s Saturday agenda includes visiting New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Michigan. Biden explained from the stage in Philadelphia that Donald Trump and his supporters are “trying to take away our freedoms, and that’s not an exaggeration.”

“Well, you know what? We won’t let them.” And: “Donald Trump is a danger to women, to families and to our country, and we cannot let him win the November election.” Biden has launched a frontal assault on Republicans on issues ranging from abortion rights to the economy. Democrats greeted him with chants of “four more years,” while Republicans often heckled or booed him, especially on immigration issues. The speech, which lasted more than an hour, was also aimed at allaying concerns about the democratic leader’s advanced age. Last but not least, it is worth mentioning that dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the hall to protest Biden’s support for Israel.