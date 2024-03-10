Once upon a time in Bhutan, the new film written, directed and produced by Pawo Choyning Dorji, will be released in cinemas on April 11, 2024.

The film represents the Bhutanese director’s second work, after Lunana: The Village at the End of the World. The latter won numerous awards and was the first Bhutanese film to earn an Oscar nomination for Best International Film in 2022.

The official synopsis of Once Upon a Time in Bhutan

Kingdom of Bhutan, 2006. Modernization has finally arrived. Bhutan becomes the last country in the world to connect to the Internet and television, and now it’s time for the biggest change of all: the transition from monarchy to democracy.

To teach people to vote, the authorities organize a mock election, but the locals don’t seem convinced. Traveling in rural Bhutan, where religion is more popular than politics, the election supervisor discovers that a monk is organizing a mysterious election day ceremony…

Pawo Choyning Dorji, reflecting on the films he directed, said the following: “With both films I tried to touch on the value and uniqueness of Bhutanese culture and traditions. Bhutan is in a relentless pursuit of modernity, education and westernization. Many times, in this search, we give up our culture and traditions that make us so unique.

These values ​​are disappearing in urban Bhutan, and that’s why I went to rural Bhutan to find them. Innocence is such an important value and theme of being Bhutanese and unfortunately in this change towards a more modern and more educated country, it is being lost, because it seems that the modern mind cannot distinguish between “innocence” and “ignorance ”. One of the main reasons I wanted to tell this story is because I wanted to share with the world, and remind my fellow Bhutanese, of the unique circumstances that lead to Bhutan’s openness and modernization.”

Once upon a time in Bhutan, at the cinema from 11 April.