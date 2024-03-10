Suara.com – Hotman Paris Hutapea responded to the news that the famous lawyer chose to defend Aden Wong and Tisya Erni rather than Amy, a foreigner from South Korea who recently went viral due to an affair case.

Not deliberately choosing which party to defend, Hotman had no choice because he had already been contracted as a legal team for the DP World company where Aden worked.

“Mr Hotman doesn’t want to help, but according to the rules he can’t,” said Putri Maya Rumanti as representative of the Hotman 911 team in the Senayan area, Jakarta, Sunday (10/3/2024).

Collage of portraits of Korean foreigners Amy, Aden Wong, Tisya Erni. (Instagram)

Hotman Paris Hutapea ran into an advocate’s code of ethics if he was determined to become Amy’s attorney in her case against Aden Wong and Tisya Erni.

“Long before this case occurred, Mr. Hotman was already a company lawyer. There will be a conflict of interest later,” explained Putri Maya Rumanti.

In fact, the Hotman Paris Hutapea firm has prepared another team of lawyers to help Amy. However, Amy insisted on wanting Hotman to accompany her directly.

“We have prepared another team to help, but Mrs. Amy doesn’t want to be with Mr. Hotman Paris. Finally we told him, that’s it, we won’t have any more discussions,” explained Putri Maya Rumanti.

Representing Hotman Paris Hutapea, the Hotman 911 team also asked that Amy’s statement about the HW Group boss choosing to defend Aden Wong and Tisya Erni not need to be exaggerated.

They believe that there are many other great lawyers who can help Amy win the case against Aden and the sworddut.

Amy, a foreigner from Korea whose husband was taken by Tisya Erni (Youtube/Denny Sumargo)

“This problem doesn’t need to be exaggerated. There are a lot of great lawyers in Indonesia,” said Putri Maya Rumanti.

The Hotman 911 team also emphasized again that Hotman Paris Hutapea did not want to defend justice by helping Amy fight Aden Wong. This time, Hotman really ran into regulations in the world of advocates.

“We are just ordinary people who have limitations,” said Putri Maya Rumantir.

As is known, the social media world has recently been shocked by the alleged affair between Aden Wong and Tisya Erni. The case went viral because Tisya forcibly took the children from Amy, Aden’s legal wife.

The story of Aden Wong and Tisya Erni’s affair became increasingly highlighted after Amy involved Hotman Paris Hutapea. He said that Hotman had been appointed as Aden and Tisya’s lawyer to fight against him.

Regardless of Hotman Paris Hutapea’s reasons, Aden Wong has reportedly declared his resignation from the top ranks of DP World. If this is true, the conflict of interest referred to by the Hotman 911 team actually no longer occurs.

Aden Wong and Tisya Erni were also reported to Polda Metro Jaya by Amy on March 6 2024 on suspicion of adultery and attempts to prevent exclusive breastfeeding.