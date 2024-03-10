Suara.com – Nikita Mirzani seems reluctant to recognize Laura Meizani Mawardi alias Lolly as her child, even though she has returned to Indonesia.

Nikita Mirzani via her Instagram story also emphasized that she no longer wants to be associated with Lolly in any way.

Nikita Mirzani’s upload (Instagram/@nikitamirzanimawardi_172)

Nikita Mirzani does not hesitate to report Lolly and the people around her if they still associate her name.

In fact, Nikita Mirzani said that all of Lolly’s actions were outside without her knowledge, so she no longer had any responsibility for her child.

“Loli and I no longer have any business or connection in any way. What Loli did was without my knowledge and is no longer my responsibility,” said Nikita Mirzani on her Instagram story, Sunday (10/3/2024).

Not only that, Nikita Mirzani also uploaded proof that she really doesn’t recognize Lolly as her child anymore.

One of them, the widow of 3 children has removed Lolly’s name from the list of heirs which was only approved on February 27 2024.

“It is proven that I have removed Loli’s name from my heirs and insurance dependents,” said Nikita Mirzani.

Lolly, Nikita Mirzani’s daughter (Instagram/1aurabd)

In fact, Lolly on the list should have received the largest inheritance compared to her two younger brothers, namely 40 percent and her two younger siblings 30 percent each.

But now, Nikita Mirzani, who has removed Lolly from the list of heirs, has chosen to distribute her inheritance equally by 50 percent to each of her sons, Azka and Arkana.

A number of netizens believe that Nikita Mirzani’s move is a way of punishing Lolly, who was deemed to have gone too far in badmouthing her mother’s name some time ago.

On the other hand, netizens think that Nikita Mirzani, who only legalized the inheritance letter at the end of February 2024, means that she is still trying to give Lolly a chance, but is already hurt.

“It was only ratified on February 27 2024. This means that it occurred to me to accept their child again during that time. Hopefully both of their hearts will be opened to forgive and accept each other again. At least they are still related by blood,” said @afizah***.

“Maybe the mother is too hurt by her child. Mothers are also ordinary people,” said @uus_lauren***.

“Wow, Nikmir, dear Loli, it turns out that even though according to Islamic law, girls get only a few heirs, now she gets 40 percent more than her two younger brothers,” said @adtyapr****.