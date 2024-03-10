Last Saturday, armed individuals kidnapped at least fifteen students from a school in northwest Nigeria, the Police confirmed today, despite the Government’s promises to end these attacks and after another armed group kidnapped 280 students in a similar raid. last Thursday.

“The bandits invaded the community in the middle of the night and kidnapped fifteen students from Islamiya school. They also kidnapped a woman, a resident of this community,” said the spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police (where the incident occurred), Ahmed Rufai, in statements reported by the Nigerian newspaper The Punch.

Kidnapping in the town of Almajiri

The kidnapping took place in Almajiri town, which falls under Gada local government area.

Rufai assured that security forces are working to rescue the students.

The attack was also confirmed by the owner of the school, Mallam Liman Abubakar, who noted that the “bandits” arrived in the town at around 1:00 a.m. local time (0:00 GMT), shooting and wounding at least one person.

“As they were leaving the city, they saw our students running to enter their rooms, and they kidnapped many of them. At the moment we have counted fifteen missing, but we are still looking for more,” he added.

It is not the first kidnapping in the town

Abubakar regretted that this is not the first attack that has occurred in the town of Almajiri, although kidnappings of students have never been recorded.

Some states in Nigeria, especially in the center and northwest, suffer incessant attacks by “bandits,” a term used in the country to name gangs that commit mass assaults and kidnappings for lucrative ransoms.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Nigeria armed men kidnapping

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions