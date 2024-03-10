MotoGp, Fabio Quartararo desperate: “Never so far apart”

Eleventh in Qatar, Fabio Quartararo is unable to hide his bitterness at the difficulties encountered in the first MotoGP World Grand Prix. The French centaur finished just eleventh, without ever showing encouraging signs, and after the race he expressed all his frustration at Yamaha’s situation, still very far from the leading bikes.

“The result is what it is, unfortunately we have worsened compared to last season. It’s unfortunate, because I know what my potential is and what I can do, but we are too far behind. Let’s see who works really hard and we are far away, further away than Last year”.

“In the winter we made progress but the other manufacturers have improved more and the gap is really big. We are further than ever from our rivals.”

Quartararo tried to limit the damage: “The potential is low, I started well but then we started to suffer, especially in the distance. In the past they had a strong point in long-radius corners, now it has become our weak point.”