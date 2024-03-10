MotoGP, Bagnaia immediately laid down the law in Qatar. Marc Marquez fourth

Impressive display of strength by Pecco Bagnaia in Qatar: in the first race of the season the two-time Ducati world champion immediately took victory, putting Brad Binder (KTM) and Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) behind him. After a great start and thanks to an irresistible pace for his rivals, Bagnaia commanded the race from the first to the last lap, wiping away the doubts that emerged after Saturday’s sprint race, in which Martin triumphed. The Pramac rider instead had to settle for third position in the race behind the excellent Binder.

Bagnaia, who started fifth, immediately took the lead, surprising Martin and Binder. The Piedmontese rider then took advantage of the spectacular battle between the Pramac team centaur and the KTM standard-bearer to take a reassuring margin of advantage over his closest pursuers. Behind the trio, Marc Marquez was threatened by the excellent rookie Pedro Acosta, who dueled with the eight-time world champion without fear, putting him in difficulty.

Bagnaia maintained an infernal pace in front, keeping Binder a second behind and Martin even further away and threatened by Marquez. Behind them, after half the race, Acosta lost altitude, while Alex Marquez and the other rider from the official Ducati team, Enea Bastianini, recovered.

Bagnaia was also impeccable in the final laps and went on to secure a victory to remember: behind him were Binder, Martin, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini. Alex Marquez, Di Giannantonio, Aleix Espargarò, Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales also made it into the top ten. Marco Bezzecchi finished just in 14th position, while Fabio Quartararo finished eleventh.

Order of arrival (top 10)

Bagnaia

Binder

Martin

M.Marquez

Bastianini

A.Marquez

By Giannantonio

I will spread

Acosta

Vinales