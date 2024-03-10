The first victory of the year comes in a great final showdown.

David Alonso is the first winner of 2024 in Moto3. For him, the Qatar Grand Prix ended with a great feat: a recovery from sixth to first position, achieved against Holgado and Furusato. The first Italian is Riccardo Rossi, who finishes in fourth place. In sixth position, however, Stefano Nepa.

Moto3 experiences its decisive phases in the final meters: with two laps to go Holgado is in front of everyone, with Alonso, Fernandez, Furusato, Rossi and Nepa chasing him after several exchanges of positions since the start of the race in Lusail . Everything is then accomplished in the final lap: Holgado and Alonso go on the attack, but the latter prevails. Rossi also tries everything and dreams of third position, but can do nothing when Furusato responds to him and claws for the podium.

Worth noting is Farioli’s fall after losing the rear and being hit by Bertelle who was in his path. Instead, Carraro (14th) and Lunetta (15th) get points, while among the comebacks of the day there is that of Ortola: forced to move up from the back after Rueda’s mistake, in the end he ends up with ninth place.