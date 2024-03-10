Moto2: the cousin goes to Lopez, male Arbolino

The centaur of the Speed ​​Up team Alonso Lopez won the Qatar Grand Prix, the first round of the Moto2 World Championship: the Spanish rider preceded Barry Baltus and Sergio Garcia. Tire problems for Tony Arbolino, who after being in the podium area at the start of the race slipped to the back and ended up outside in the points.

Lopez won after a good duel with the Belgian Baltus, who remained attached to the Iberian’s exhausts until the last lap: for him it is the return to racing success after over a year. The Italians were very far away: said of Arbolino, who fell to twentieth position, the best was Celestino Vietti, who finished in ninth place.

Moto2, the Qatar GP classification

