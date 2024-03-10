The Government of Javier Milei is once again being judged for its decisions after the image of former president Carlos Saúl Menem was included in the recently opened ‘Panteón de los próceres’. The image gallery includes 19th century figures such as Manuel Belgrano, José de San Martín, Justo José de Urquiza, Juan Bautista Alberdi, Domingo Faustino Sarmiento and Julio Argentino Roca. Mostly, part of the liberal ideology.

The opening of this new commemorative space took place on Friday, during the celebration of International Women’s Day, a fact that also attracted attention, since this new gallery that brings together the heroes of Argentina is located in what was once the ‘Women’s Hall’, renamed under the decision of the Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei, sister of the current dignitary.

“He is not a hero, he is a defendant”

The dissatisfaction of more than one Argentine with the presence of Menem, twice president of Argentina in 1989 and 1999, among those called to be “proceres” was made present through the X platform, formerly Twitter. More than one netizen criticized that the former president is taken into account as he is a person prosecuted for different crimes committed during his government.

The presence of Carlos Menem’s photo among the photos of the ‘Panteón de los Próceres’ received more than one criticism. Photo: X/@Diegoo_Ibarra.

“Guys, this image doesn’t work, he’s not a hero, he’s a defendant,” “Am I the only one who remembers that former president Carlos Menem was prosecuted and convicted?” are some of the phrases that users pointed out. In addition, there were those who demanded that the qualities why Menem is part of this room be explained. “I would like Adorni to explain to Argentinians what characteristics or qualities are attributed to Carlos Menem.”

As is known, Carlos Saúl Menem faced multiple judicial processes and was the subject of various controversies during and after his mandate, which is remembered for having economic liberalization and privatization policies, but also for corruption scandals and legal accusations. Menem was prosecuted for various reasons, including arms smuggling to Croatia and Ecuador, where he was initially convicted, but later acquitted.

Other relevant cases included accusations of overpricing in privatizations, requests for bribes in bidding processes and the formation of an automatic majority in the Supreme Court, through which he achieved judicial control that favored him in various cases. His government also received criticism for the pardons granted to former commanders of the last military dictatorship and heads of guerrilla organizations, a measure that generated strong rejection from human rights organizations and part of Argentine society.

Menem, a hero of the 20th century

The image of Carlos Saúl Menem, which generated more than one controversy, is that of his resumption in 1995, when in May of that same year he was re-elected with 50% of the votes. Although under the photo, like a legend, it is said that he was “twice governor of the province of Rioja”, the Página 12 media outlet points out that in reality “Menem governed his native province on three occasions: 1973, 1983 and 1987.”